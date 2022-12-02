Huskers React Results: Fans approve of Matt Rhule hire

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Nebraska Huskers football team has a new man in charge. Matt Rhule was announced as the new head coach in Lincoln and a whole dump truck load of news has happened leading up to that moment with a couple more such loads since. However, we are not here to recap all of that.

Instead, we are here to see what the initial reactions are from Husker fans on the big news about the new head man in charge. Fans may remember that last week a full 31 percent of fans believed Mickey Joseph should be retained as head coach and 15 percent were still unsure. Meanwhile, 79 percent of fans were withholding judgement until the actual hire was announced if it wasn’t Joseph.

Well, a week later with Rhule announced as the next man up and a whopping 84 percent of fans state they approve of athletic director Trev Alberts’ hire.

In remarks on Rhule in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, there were more than a few fans on social media admitting they weren’t familiar with the hire prior to the announcement. Given anonymity in voting, though, 79 percent still state they were familiar with who Rhule was before the hiring announcement was made.

As for whether Rhule was the first choice of Alberts? Just 66 percent believe he was in fact the top target. 27 percent believe he was the second choice for Alberts, but a not totally insignificant chunk of the fan base seem to believe he was at least the third choice or lower. Surely those fans are likely in the Scott Shanle camp.

Keeping that theme alive of fan concern, 28 percent seem to be skeptical of at least some of Rhule’s staff hires that have so far leaked or been announced. A super-majority of 72 percent are optimistic about the hires, though.

Finally, it is championship week this week. The Big Ten West Division champion has never won a Big Ten title. Can Purdue pull off a surprise upset similar to what it did in the regular season against Ohio State in 2018? SB Nation voters nationally who think that, or even any upset at all, are in the single digits.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.