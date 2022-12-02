Five Heart Podcast 305: Defeating Iowa Was The Least Interesting Thing To Happen This Week

It’s been a very interesting week with Nebraska football. A lot has happened and not all of it good. Look back and think about it, it’s been the wildest week of Nebraska football news in several years, including the day of that guy we fired.
Greg and I did another episode of the Five Heart Podcast Live!
We had a decent-sized audience for most of the show, which included, but was not limited to, the following topics:
- Mickey Joseph’s arrest and its implications
- Nebraska’s win over Iowa
- The hiring of Matt Rhule as our new Nebraska head coach
- Luke Fickell to Wisconsin
- Michigan stomping Ohio State
- Women DO NOT BUY White Yoga Pants, but if they do, they want them autographed
- Ohio State not wanting to play in the Rose Bowl
- Predictions for the Big Ten Championship game
