Friday Flakes: Rhule To Host In-State Junior Day on Sunday and Down Goes the Rose Bowl

Sean Callahan of On3.com reported that Matt Rhule is going to have his first recruiting event this Sunday and it priorities in-state recruiting.

It is his first opportunity to get out in front of the top 2024 and 2025 in-state prospects with Husker offers.

Well with the decommitment of Malachi Coleman, it doesn’t hurt to appear as if he is prioritizing Nebraska high school players with his first recruiting event of his tenure.

The Rose Bowl has informed the CFP that it has agreed to amend its contract, paving the way for early expansion, sources tell @SINow. Confirming ESPN.



The CFP should soon announce that the playoff will expand from 4 to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 1, 2022

Good news everybody the rose bowl has decided to let other college football games happen https://t.co/e7xn119Z3g — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) December 1, 2022

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS!

ATH Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska

After initially publicly celebrating and supporting the hire of Matt Rhule by Nebraska on social media, Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman has decommitted from the Huskers. Coleman is rated the No. 6 athlete in the country, No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska and is a four-star athlete according to On3.

Nebraska Football: Rhule announces six staff hires

Three days after being officially introduced as Nebraska’s 31st head football coach, Matt Rhule announced the additions of six coaches to his new staff on Thursday.

The Huskers granted Rhule a staff pool of $7 million for 10 full-time hires, along with his strength and conditioning coach.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska needs to close the book on 2022 - On3

In some ways, we will never see another season like 2022 at Nebraska again.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Three thoughts on the Malachi Coleman decommitment

Nebraska’s recruiting class took a blow on Thursday morning when Malachi Coleman made the decision to reopen his recruitment.

The Huskers had won his commitment in October, but he was heavily tied to Mickey Joseph, and in light of recent events and that the former Nebraska interim coach won’t be on the next staff, Coleman’s pledge came into question.

Insight into Matt Rhule's tight coaching tree

As names for Nebraska’s staff started coming together following the hire of Matt Rhule, his former quarterback Charlie Brewer couldn’t help but notice all the familiar names.

Several of Nebraska’s new assistants are ones Brewer was able to spend time around while at Baylor. Brewer isn’t surprised by it either. Coaches who have worked for Rhule tend to really enjoy the experience.

Christian Pulisic injury: USMNT star aims to play vs. Netherlands

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic said on Thursday he'll "do everything in my power" to play in Saturday's World Cup round-of-16 match against the Netherlands.

Pulisic's official status remains day-to-day with a pelvic contusion, according to a U.S. Soccer Federation spokesperson.

Inside Justin Jefferson's record-breaking, physics-defying rise with the Minnesota Vikings

HE RUNS DOWNFIELD as if traveling on grooves. He reaches full speed within two strides, his feet like stones skipping across a flat lake, his hips swerving in and out of cuts without betraying his intent. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is a storm that feels far away until it's suddenly overhead. Defenders must feel like they're trying to cover a cloud.

College football playoff expansion finally overcomes its Rose Bowl sunset problem

In nearly two decades as a reporter trying to explain why college football had such a convoluted, inefficient and financially-foolish championship system — countless investigations, news stories, columns and even two books — nothing defied reader belief like the power of a Southern California sunset jamming things up.

It was true though, no matter how seemingly untrue it sounded.

Luka Doncic’s superstar emergence — and the burden of building around him

The Mavericks waived Facundo Campazzo to clear roster space to sign former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. As the NBA’s winter trade market approaches, Dallas has been exploring avenues to gain added ball handling and creation ability behind Mavericks star Luka Doncic and combo guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Mavericks are looking to fill the gap that Jalen Brunson left in Dallas’ lineup when he spurned the Mavs for New York in free agency following a sprint to the Western Conference finals. Now, the Mavericks’ four-game slide has dropped Doncic and Co. to 9-10 and, at present, out of this season's postseason picture altogether.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.