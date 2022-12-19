BOOM! Gretna OL Mason Goldman is N!

Great news from the land of QBs who Scott Frost foolishly passed on recruiting their defenders!

The Nebraska Cornhuskers landed the commitment of Gretna High offensive lineman Mason Goldman. The 6'6" 260 pound Mason has been one of the premier offensive linemen in the Midwest this season & will only bolster our Pipeline™️.

After watching Mason's film, all I can say is wow! Mason is a hard worker with a tireless motor. He plays with the kind of aggression and haste you love to see from an offensive lineman. If Nebraska wants to rebuild the pipeline, we are going to need more vigorous offensive linemen like Mason on their team. He showcases good technique at the prep level, and hopefully Coach Raiola can mold this piece of clay into an all-conference player.

Mason was not your typical underrecruited rural Nebraska kid. He had several good offers and was considering Vanderbilt and Kansas State in his final group. Fortunately, his home state school won out in the end. If Nebraska wants to come back, we’re going to need to shut down our borders again & convince the good kids to stay home. Scott Frost claimed he was doing this but failed miserably. Hopefully Matt Rhule can buck the trend.

As I've said in several previous commitment articles, it is basically worthless to look at recruiting rankings during the Matt Rhule era. Coach Rhule values athleticism and potential over all else, stars be damned. His Temple and Baylor teams did not have highly ranked recruiting classes, but they were chock full of future NFL players and he won repeatedly with those recruiting classes. I am excited to see him do the same thing in Lincoln.

Welcome to Nebraska, Mason! GBR!

⭐️ ☎️ ☄️ ✨ — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 20, 2022

2023 COMMITS

Gunnar Gottula, OT, 6'6" 290, Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln Southeast)

Dwight Bootle, CB, 5'11" 175, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto)

Sam Sledge, IOL, 6'4" 270, Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep)

Jaidyn Doss, WR, 6'1" 195, Raymore, MO (Raymore-Peculiar)

Brock Knutson, OT, 6'7" 285, Scottsbluff, Neb. (Scottsbluff)

Riley Van Poppel, DT, 6'5" 270, Argyle, Tex. (Argyle)

Maverick Noonan, EDGE, 6'4" 225, Omaha, Neb. (Elkhorn South)

Barry Jackson, WR, 5'11" 175, Ellenwood, Ga. (Cedar Grove)

Dylan Rogers, LB, 6'2" 235, Houston, Tex. (Cy-Woods)

Brice Turner, ATH, 6'2" 180, Bay City, Tex. (Bay City)

Kwinten Ives, ATH, 6'3" 185, Palmyra, NJ. (Palmyra)

Kai Wallin, EDGE, 6'6" 240, Carmichael, Calif. (Jesuit/American River CC)

Syncere Safeullah, CB, 6'1" 170, Nashville, Tenn. (Hillsboro High/IMG Academy Postgrad)

Tristan Alvano, K, 6'2" 185, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)

Jaylen Lloyd, ATH, 5'10" 160, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)

Rahmir Stewart, S, 5'11" 195, Philadelphia, Penn. (Imhotep Institute Charter)

Jason Maciejczak, DT, 6'4" 320, Pierre, SD. (T.F. Riggs)

Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, 6'4" 225, Manor, Tex. (Manor)

Mason Goldman, OT, 6'6" 260, Gretna, Neb. (Gretna)