OL/DL Jason Maciejczak has committed to Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up an offensive line recruit!

Jason Maciejczak is the 18th recruit of the 2023 recruiting class. He’s the fourth offensive lineman. Maciejczak is from Pierre, South Dakota. He is a 3-star recruit according to 247, but he is listed as a defensive lineman in his recruiting profile, which shows him as 6-4, 320 pounds. He had previously committed to North Dakota in the FCS.

University of North Dakota, thank you! Can’t thank you guys enough for the relationships we’ve built and people we’ve met!With that being said I am extremely blessed for the opportunity play in the Big 10 and very excited to announce I am committing to the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/kVt4Tf4Diu — Maciejczak_64 (@Maciejczak6) December 19, 2022

According to Zack Carpenter at Inside Nebraska, Maciejsczak was recruited as on offensive lineman, but can switch to the defensive line as needed:

However, the Huskers have told Maciejczak that their vision is for him to come into the program as an offensive lineman and develop on that side of the ball. “I’ll start out on offense, and if D-line is better, I’ll move,” Maciejczak told Inside Nebraska. “Both coordinators I really liked.”

Here are some highlights:

Nebraska’s other offensive line commits include Gunnar Gottula from Lincoln Southeast, Sam Sledge from Creighton Prep, and Brock Knutson from ScottsBluff.