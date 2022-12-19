BOOM! Texas pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen is N!

Great news from the land of football teams that I hate!

Nebraska landed the commitment of Texas pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen Monday afternoon. Princewill plays his prep ball at Manor High in Manor, Texas, a suburb of Austin & the same school that produced Ochaun Mathis.

Okay guys, don't get mad at me. I know this is going to be an extremely lazy comparison because of where they're from, but his resemblance both on the field and physique-wise is eerily similar to Ochaun Mathis. After watching his film, I walked away impressed with his impressive bend off the edge and his relentless pursuit of the QB. His speed off the edge is downright freakish & reminds me of NFL pass rusher Montez Sweat. He has the potential to be that good. The genes run in the family as his older brother Princely was a fellow 4 star edge in the 2020 class that signed with Florida.

I knew that Princewill was a top target for Nebraska when Coach Rhule posted this picture on Twitter last week:

Here is egusi and pounded yam, a Nigerian staple. This food came courtesy of Lady T's Kitchen in Austin, Texas. The owner of that restaurant? Princewill's mom.

He was clearly tantamount to this recruiting class in the coaching staff's eyes and they did everything possible to get him to Lincoln. It worked.

Princewill had offers from over 20 schools. He chose Nebraska over all of them. Were all of them commitable? Who knows. We should just be elated to get him in the fold.

With Mr. U's commitment to Nebraska, the Big Red's recruiting class now sits at 45th, 36th and 44th in the country according to On3, Rivals and 247 respectively. In addition, On3 has Nebraska ranked with the eighth best recruiting class in the Big Ten conference.

Welcome to Nebraska, Princewill! Go Big Red!

