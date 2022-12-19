Nebraska WBB: Alexis Markowski Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball played just one game last week, but sophomore center Alexis Markowski made it count big time in her performance. Posting a double-double featuring 22 points and 10 rebounds along with tying a career-high three blocks, Markowski has earned her first Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors of her career.

A 22 point double-double earns @lexannmakowski her first career Big Ten Player of the Week honor.



: https://t.co/0mAkqZPXIy pic.twitter.com/wA0NOUhjd5 — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) December 19, 2022

The 6-foot-3 Lincoln native led the Huskers in scoring in a 66-39 victory over Wyoming Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski scored the first seven points of the game for either team, in fact, going 9-of-14 from the floor and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Markowski entered the 2022-2023 season as the reigning 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an eight-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week last season. This week’s Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors are the first of her career at Nebraska and complement her being added to the Preseason Lisa Leslie Award Watch List.

On top of her impressive offensive performance against Wyoming, Markowski battled against 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year Allyson Fertig. The 6-foot-4 Cowgirl center scored just four points and grabbed five rebounds while shooting 2-of-7 from the field. Three of her misses were blocked shot attempts by the Huskers, including Markowski.

Nebraska and Markowski close out non-conference play at Pinnacle Bank Arena this Wednesday, Dec. 21 when the team takes on No. 20 Kansas. Tip-off between the Huskers and Jayhawks is set for 6 p.m. Central Time with it available on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+ for streaming.