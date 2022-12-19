Huskers in the NFL Week 15

It was a big weekend for our former Huskers as we got to see them play prominent roles in some big games. Whether it was Domann’s first career touchdown, Josh Kalu’s interception or Lavonte David being Lavonte David it was fun to watch all around. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their week 15 games.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis jumped out to a huge lead against the Vikings and a big reason for that was JoJo Domann’s first career NFL touchdown. Domann scooped and scored on a first quarter punt block to get the Colts in the lead early. Domann also added a tackle on a punt.

Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns

While Stille may have gotten the start, he was only out there for six total plays in the Browns win over the rival Ravens. Still was unable to make any tackles in the game.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

In a surprisingly close game against the Bears didn’t lead to much playing time, other than one offense snap as an extra lineman. There was a chance for a second play as Jurgens was lined up as a slot receiver but the play was stopped because of a Bears penalty.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Stoll continued to get a majority of the snaps with Dallas Goedert still out. Stoll did continue his streak of consecutive games with a catch after reeling in a six yard reception in the early third quarter.

Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles

It doesn’t matter what jersey Ndamukong Suh is wearing, he just has a knack for beating up Chicago Bear quarterbacks. Suh finished the game with just one tackle but was the talk of twitter for a non call slap to Justin Field’s head as he was sliding to the ground.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

With rookie sensation Damon Pierce done of the year you would think that meant more Burkhead. Instead he still played his usual 12 offensive snaps. Burkhead was still plenty involved as he was targeted four times in the passing game catching two of them for 17 total yards.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Playing against his hometown Chiefs, Collins was extra fired up as he collected five tackles including one for loss. While it will go down as just a tackle for loss Collins essentially got a sack when the snap was low and he violently threw Mahomes to the ground. Collins has been playing an impressive rate since he came back from injury.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Playing only on special teams Gifford was unable to make any tackles on either the punt or kickoff coverage units.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

Maher has been a machine this year making both of his field goal attempts in the Cowboys loss to the Jaguars, including a 53 yard kick.

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Elevated from the practice squad, Ozigbo not only saw five offensive snaps but got two carries. After a four yard run at the end of the first quarter, Ozigbo was tackled for a two yard loss.

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

After suffering an injury in week 4, Gregory finally made it back on the field in the Broncos win over the Cardinals. Gregory only played a handful of snaps as he works his way back, but he did finish with one tackle.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Abdullah had another busy game in the Raiders wild win over the Patriots. On offense Abdullah was targeted four times making two catches for 14 yards. On special teams Abdullah had one tackle but returned five kickoffs for 111 total yards.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

It was a big day for Kalu as he played 73% of the snaps due to injuries and came up with some big plays. Kalu got a huge tackle for loss when he blitzed right into a reverse making the tackle for a 10 yard loss. But then Kalu made an even bigger play at the end of the half making an interception off a tip from his teammate in the endzone.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes only saw action on three special teams snaps as a part of the field goal and extra point units.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Morgan had a strong day on special teams for the Bengals collecting three total tackles with two coming on punts and the other on a kickoff.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor-Britt was targeted quite a bit by Tom Brady as he had to cover Mike Evans a majority of the game. Taylor-Britt took his lumps but continued to fight. Unfortunately Taylor-Britt did suffer a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter and he never returned. Morgan did say that he planned on playing next week and we hope that is the case.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David has been quieter than normal this year, but that changed against the Bengals as David went off. He finished with a team high 8 tackles but also added a sack where he stripped the ball from Burrow in the process. And in another quarterback hurry and it was great to see a dominant performance by David.