Monday Flakes: Jackrabbits in FCS Championship, Dung Beetles, and Husker Recruiting News

How about them Jackrabbits?!?!! SDSU won their FCS playoff semi-final game against Montana State and now have a date with NDSU for the championship. I’ll be glued to the TV on January 8 when the Jacks and the Bison tangle for year-long bragging rights.

In other news, Christmas will be here soon. I am taking some much-needed vacation time to get a few things done around the ranch. It will be great to see the Ranchhands and other family members too.

What are your Christmas plans? Any travel? Sticking close to home?

Corn Flakes

Nebraska Football: Breaking down Huskers latest commits Jaylen Lloyd and Rahmir Stewart

Former Husker star Jay Foreman breaks down the game film of Nebraska commits Jaylen Lloyd and Rahmir Stewart.

Nebraska Football: Huskers have a receivers coach, the name is just a matter of when

The Nebraska football team has their wide receivers coach. It's now just a matter of when Matt Rhule will make it officially official.

Omaha Westside kicker Alvano picks Huskers after growing fast bond with new staff

He's already nailed one walk-off kick in Memorial Stadium. Why not some more?Tristan Alvano already looked plenty comfortable there a few...

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule hire is 'moment of truth' for Huskers, analyst says

The Nebraska football team has reached its "moment of truth" after hiring Matt Rhule according to one college football analyst.

12 Football Players Highlight 24 Husker Graduates - University of Nebraska

A total of 12 current and former Nebraska football players make up half of Nebraska's 24 student-athletes across all sports who will receive degrees during UNL December

Four takeaways from Nebraska basketball’s loss to Kansas State | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Nebraska men’s basketball trailed for almost the entirety of Saturday night’s 71-56 loss to Kansas State. It marked the Huskers’ third-straight loss, although that troika of opponents has a combined

6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football

The world of NIL, or name, image, and likeness, has grown quickly since getting NCAA approval last summer.

Sports!!

Classic World Cup final crowns Messi’s glorious career

Lionel Messi’s club career has delivered a long list of trophies, but now the Argentina captain has won the biggest prize there is with his country.

Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Ball Sells for $1.5 Million at Auction - Sports Illustrated

The Yankees slugger hit the record-breaking homer on Oct. 4 against the Rangers.

Heat place literally every player on injury report after receiving NBA fine ahead of Mexico City game

That’s some beautiful trolling by Erik Spoelstra.

Frank Gore Jr. leads Southern Miss to LendingTree Bowl win over Rice

Frank Gore Jr. did it all in leading Southern Miss to a LendingTree Bowl victory, including rushing for an FBS bowl record 329 yards.

Texas defeats Louisville to capture 2022 National Championship

Texas wins 2022 Women's Volleyball National Championship.

The Weekly Dump

Watch What Happens When You Flush a Toilet Without a Lid

Scientists have finally visualized what happens when poo particles go airborne.

Gippsland farmers get their hands dirty to manage dung - ABC News

When manure starts to build up in grazing pastures these farmers get their hands dirty building nurseries to breed insects to solve the problem.

Then There’s This

The U.S.' First Washington Monument Is a Little-Known Tower in Maryland | History| Smithsonian Magazine

A stone tower in western Maryland, the structure predates the obelisk on the National Mall by more than two decades