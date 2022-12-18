Nebraska WBB Defeats Wyoming 66-39

Sam Haiby is expected to play today, along with Maggie Mendelson.

First Quarter

Nebraska reeled off the first seven points before the Cowgirls answered with four of their own. The score was 7-4 Nebraska at the first media timeout.

Sam Haiby earned her first point of the season with a free throw (8-4 Neb). Nebraska’s offense looks out of sorts, but fortunately, they are playing decent defense. The offensive cold streak was snapped by Weidner, but it was immediately answered by a three from Wyoming (10-9 Neb). Weidner continued to score hard points in the paint with a layup (12-9 Neb). Markowski extended the lead, but a buzzer beater by Wyoming ended the first quarter.

Nebraska 14 Wyoming 11

The quarter opened with a nine point run, including five from Jaz Shelley. Alexis Markowski is already in double digits with 11 points. Maggie Mendelson earned her first points with two free throws (23-11 Neb) and followed that witha nice blocked shot under the basket. Maggie’s physicality on defense is really welcome and allows Markowski to get a breather on the bench.

Wyoming finally got on the board halfway through the frame (23-13 Neb) and followed that by splashing a three (23-16 Neb). A reverse layup by Maddie Krull ended a long scoring drought for Nebraska; Markowski did a nice job screening the defense on that play. (27-16 Neb). Two Wyoming scores closed the half.

Nebraska 27 Wyoming 20

Halftime

Markowski leads Nebrasks with 11 points, Weidner has six and Shelley five. Sam Haiby has played five minutes in her second return of the season (one point and one rebound). Markowski has five rebounds and Shelley two assists.

Third Quarter

The Huskers scored first, but then Wyoming went on a small run to close the gap (29-24 Neb). The longer they let Wyoming hang around, the more the Cowgirls will believe they can earn the upset. The Huskers need to get some offense and soon. Anni Stewart hit her first points of the game (31-24 Neb). The lead again reached 10 with a kickout from Haiby to Markowski, who hit the three. Wyoming answered with back-to-back threes of their own (34-30 Neb). An old-fashioned three point play by Weidner took us to the media timeout (37-30 Neb).

Free throws by Mendelson extended the lead to 39-30 Nebraska. After the Huskers forced a turnover, Coley found Mendelson who was fouled on her basket - the free throw was good (42-30 Neb). That was the fourth foul on one of Wyoming’s post players. A Weidner drive drew the third foul on another Cowgirl post player - her free throws were good (44-32 Neb).

Mendelson continued her stellar debut with two authoritative blocks on a single Wyoming possession. Kendall Moriarty showed why she is earning more playing time with a steal and layup that drew a timeout from Wyoming (46-32).

Nebraska 46 Wyoming 34

Fourth Quarter

The Huskers and Jaz Shelley especially are turning the ball over at a high rate. Wyoming is playing good defense, but the miscues are largely self-inflicted. The first points of the quarter came on a Markowski three and Shelley steal and layup (51-34 Neb).

Alexis Markowski is terrorizing the Cowgirls now - she blocked a shot then hit a three at the other end to make it a 20 point lead (54-34 Neb). Allison Weidner decided to be a terror too - driving the lane and forcing turnovers.

Sam Haiby is doing Sam Haiby things - driving to the rim and drawing fouls. Her free throws extend the lead to 23 (59-36 Neb).

Markowski now had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Callin Hake drew the fifth foul on one of the Wyoming starters. Mendelson extended the lead to 30 (66-36 Neb).

Final. Nebraska 66 Wyoming 39

Stats and Thoughts

Markowski led Nebraska with 22 point and Weidner added 13. Jaz Shelley and Maggie Mendelson pitched in nine points apiece.

Markowski pulled down 10 rebounds and Weidner and Shelley grabbed seven each.

Jaz Shelley had five assists, but also committed seven turnovers. Sam Haiby appeared for nine minutes and scored four points (all free throws). Anni Stewart grabbed three steals.

The Husker offense was rusty after a long layoff for finals. They outlasted the Cowgirls and really started to find their stride in the fourth quarter. They’ll need to start faster with conference opponents coming up next.

The Huskers return to Big Ten play with two ranked teams, Michigan and Indiana, on the docket in the near future.