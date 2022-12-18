Nebraska WBB vs Wyoming: Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (6-3, 0-0 Mountain West)

Sunday, December 18, 2022, 2 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst)

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Finals are done and the Husker women are back on the court. Hopefully the time off helped improve the health of the team as Nebraska was down to eight players in their last game. We likely will also see the debut of Maggie Mendelson who finished the volleyball season and will now focus on basketball.

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 15.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Seventh Season at Nebraska (104-87); 16th Season Overall (297-196)

Wyoming Cowgirls (6-3, 0-0 Mountain West)

4 - Grace Ellis - 6-0 - Jr. - F - 10.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg

45 - Allyson Fertig - 6-4 - So. - C - 9.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg

12 - Malene Pedersen - 5-11 - Fr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg

14 - Quinn Weidemann - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 13.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg

24 - Tommi Olson - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 1.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Off the Bench

15 - Marta Savic - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 6.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg

5 - Tess Barnes - 6-2 - So. - G/F - 4.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg

1 - Emily Mellema - 5-11 - So. - G - 4.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

30 - Ola Ustowska - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg

1 - Bailey Wilborn - 5-8 - So. - G - 2.8 ppg, 0.0 rpg

10 - Paula Salazar - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

3 - Grace Moyers - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 0.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Head Coach: Heather Ezell (Iowa State, 2009)First Season at Wyoming (6-3); First Season Overall (6-3)

Scouting The Wyoming Cowgirls

Coach Heather Ezell brings the Wyoming Cowgirls to Lincoln with a 6-3 record while riding a four-game winning streak. Ezell, a former starting guard at Iowa State, is in her first season leading the Cowgirls after spending 11 seasons in Laramie as an assistant coach.

Wyoming is coming off a 72-43 win over Kansas City in Laramie on Sunday, as freshman guard Malene Pedersen led the Cowgirls with 20 points and graduate guard Quinn Weidemann added 12 points. Sophomore center Allyson Fertig pitched in a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Wyoming also owns wins over New Mexico Highlands (80-24), Montana State (67-59) and UC Davis (67-48) since dropping a 67-53 decision at Pacific’s Tiger Turkey Tip-Off at Thanksgiving in Stockton, Calif.

The Cowgirls also took nationally ranked Gonzaga down to the wire in a 66-64 loss in Laramie on Nov. 15. Gonzaga knocked Nebraska out in the NCAA Tournament first round last season in Louisville and are ranked No. 23 in this week’s Associated Press Poll.

Nebraska vs. Wyoming Series History

Nebraska owns an 8-0 all-time record in the series with Wyoming, including a 72-61 win last season (Dec. 22, 2021) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Shelley Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll

Jaz Shelley averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists to help Nebraska to a 2-0 week, while earning an individual spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll for women’s basketball players on Monday, Dec. 12.

Shelley opened the week with 31 points on 7-of-12 three-point shooting to help the Huskers to an 82-54 run past Wisconsin. She added 15 points and a game-high six assists in Saturday’s win over visiting Samford.

Shelley’s play helped Nebraska overcome the absence of three missing starters (Isabelle Bourne, Trinity Brady, Sam Haiby) in the wins over the Badgers and the Bulldogs.

Shelley On Top of Big Ten Stats

Jaz Shelley leads the Big Ten Conference in scoring (30.0 ppg) and three-pointers (13) through two games.

Shelley opened Big Ten play with 29 points on 6-of-10 three-point shooting in Nebraska’s historic 90-67 upset of No. 20 Maryland in College Park (Dec. 4).

The 5-9 shooting guard from Moe, Australia added 31 points on 7-of-12 three-point shooting in Nebraska’s 82-54 home win over Wisconsin (Dec. 7).

No other Big Ten player made more than eight threes through the first two conference games.

While Shelley went 13-for-22 from beyond the arc, fellow conference sharp shooters Caitlin Clark (6-14) from Iowa and Taylor Mikesell (8-21) from Ohio State combined to go 14-for-35 (.400) to lead both of their teams to 2-0 starts.