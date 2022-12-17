BOOM!!!! PHILLY DB RAHMIR STEWART IS N!

GREAT NEWS FROM THE LAND OF OVERRATED STEAK SANDWICHES & INSUFFERABLE SPORTS FANS!!!!!

Nebraska’s third commitment of Saturday came from safety Rahmir Stewart of Philadelphia. Impressive list of offers. Another athlete who came on the recruiting radar for the Huskers after Matt Rhule’s hire. Set to be first HS signee out of Pennsylvania for Nebraska since 1999. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 18, 2022

Nebraska landed the commitment of 4 star safety Rahmir Stewart on Saturday night. Rahmir hails from Philadelphia, PA, and plays his high school ball for Imhotep Charter, a school that has sent numerous players to Power 5 schools. The most notable being Carolina Panthers star WR DJ Moore.

This is not normal footage here folks. This kid is exuding natural talent against some of the nation's best prep teams. He does everything great. You ever heard the term "a jack of all trades but master of none"? Rahmir is a master of everything at the safety position.

Rahmir had offers from almost 32 schools, however his recruitment has been a little slow. Teams are doubtful of how big he actually is. Rahmir is listed at 6'0 185 but is probably a little smaller. I have no gripes with his size. His playing style reminds me of another East Coast safety, Jabrill Peppers. Jabrill was one of the most dominant defenders in the country at Michigan, before moving on to the NFL. That's a lot of pressure to put on Rahmir, so I want to clarify that he reminds me of him, not that he will play exactly like him.

With his commitment, we now have the 55th, 48th and 47th recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, respectively. In addition, On3 has Nebraska with the 9th best recruiting class in the Big Ten. As I stated previously, Matt Rhule is looking for speed/athleticism over recruiting stars, so his classes will be all over the place when it comes to the rankings. However you've gotta learn to #TrustTheProfessionals.

Welcome to Nebraska, Rahmir! GBR!