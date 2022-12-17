Nebraska Vs. Kansas State Game Thread

Time: 6:00pm CST

Location: Kansas City, MO

TV: None

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

It’s cold. Pull out your iPad and open up your ESPN app for some old school Big 8 basketball action. Yeah, the old conference is long gone but you can bring up old memories as these former conference mates play each other again for old times sake.

Yeah, let’s live in the past. Enjoy your Saturday.