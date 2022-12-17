Florida Safety Cory Collier to transfer to Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up a safety from Florida Corey Collier announced his transfer today.

Collier appeared in four games in 2022, primarily on special teams. He recorded one tackle. In 2021, he appeared in two games, then redshirted.

Before Florida, Collier was rated as a 4-star recruit by 247, the 6th best safety nationally, 106th-best player nationally and the 17th-best player in Florida. He originally had offers from a huge number of highly thought of P5 schools, including Auburn, Clemson, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State , Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and a gob more.

Collier has three years of eligibility left. His Florida bio lists him as 6-1, 179 pounds.

Note this from the 247 Florida site:

Prior to spring, however, Florida signed a pair of promising safeties in Kamari Wilson and Miguel Mitchell, and both true freshmen would compete with Collier for second-string snaps at safety before ultimately playing larger roles during the 2022 season despite their inexperience.

Welcome to Nebraska, Mr. Collier!