Omaha Westside Jaylen Lloyd Commits to Nebraska Football

Head Coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska picked up another commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Lloyd is a 3-star receiver, ranked 9th best player by 247 in the state of Nebraska, and the 82nd best athlete overall.

Lloyd was one of the first recruits offered by Rhule. The previous staff hadn’t offered him, according to Bryan Munson at Husker Online:

Lloyd, who visited Nebraska multiple times during the fall, was not offered under the previous staff. Lloyd was planning on making a commitment that week until he received the offer from Nebraska. “Nebraska offering it felt good,” Lloyd said following his announcement. “The first staff before that, they kind of just wanted me to run track. That’s why I didn’t have them in my top four that I had listed. The new staff wants me to do both. I really wanted to do that, so that was huge. That was one of the biggest reasons to committing here.”

Lloyd racked up 784 receiving yards last season for Westside, on 44 receptions, scoring 5 touchdowns. He averaged 65.3 yards per game. He added 6 kickoff returns, averaging 14.3 yards, and 3 punt returns for 61 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per return.

