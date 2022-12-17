The Kansas State Preview

Date: Saturday, December 17th

Time: 6:00pm CST

Location: Kansas City, MO

Record: 9-1

Head Coach: Jermone Tang (1st Season)

Preview:

(via Huskers.com)

The Wildcats will make the 122-mile jaunt from Manhattan to Kansas City for Saturday’s matchup with the Huskers. Jermone Tang is in his first season at Kansas State after spending the last 19 seasons at Baylor, helping the Bears win an NCAA title in 2021. KSU opened the season with six straight wins, including victories over Nevada and LSU in to win the Cayman Islands Classic before suffering a loss to Butler. Since then, the Wildcats have three straight wins and have held all three opponents under 65 points.

The Wildcats feature a pair of double figure scorers in Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell. Johnson was the SEC Preseason Player of the Year in 2020-21 before a heart condition forced him to miss almost two full seasons of action. He leads the Wildcats in scoring (17.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg) while shooting 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. Newell who averaged 12.4 points and 5.0 assists per game last season, has made a jump and averages 14.1 points and 8.2 assists per game to rank among the national leaders in that category. The Wildcats have five players averaging at least 8.3 points per game.