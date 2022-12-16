Nebraska Football Receives Commit from 5-Star Kicker Tristan Alvano

Hear that explosion? It’s either a boom from the most recent commitment to Nebraska or it was the sound of Tristan Alvano’s foot hitting a football.

Corny? Yes. That’s what we do here on Corn Nation.

On Friday, Nebraska received a commitment from Westside’s Tristan Alvano who is regarded as one of the top kickers in the country who just happens to have won the hearts and minds of Nebraska fans during the Class A State Title game.

In that state title game Alvano made five field goals and four of those were from over 40 yards.

Alvano is considered a 5-star kicking prospect from the Kohl Professional Kicking Camp.