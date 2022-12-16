Friday Flakes: How Much Money Does ‘Avatar’ Need to Make to Be Profitable? Take a Guess

So Avatar: The Way of Water comes out this weekend. I would love to write an article about the state of the movie business but that might have to wait until this summer.

Anyways, it appears that Disney gave James Cameron a blank check and he took that literally as The Way of Water comes out to three hours and 12 minutes.

So the movie was expensive. Like, extremely expensive. From the daily Morning Brew email newsletter they had the following to say about the path to profitability:

Despite being released about 13 years after the first film (quick, name three characters from it), The Way of Water is expected to nab a massive $175 million in its domestic opening weekend, an impressive figure given its lack of lightsabers or Spider-Men. It’s also outpacing this year’s blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick in advance ticket sales. The sequel’s box-office potential will be further boosted by pricey IMAX screenings: It’ll be shown in more than 4,000 IMAX locations globally. That’s a massive bump from 2009, when there were just 300 of the screens in existence (despite that, the original Avatar is still the highest-grossing IMAX release ever). Disney execs are hoping the hype is real because, according to Cameron, the break-even point for the movie to be profitable is basically the “third- or fourth highest-grossing film in history.”

That’s amazing. I wonder what studio executive thought this was a good idea.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS!

5 Thoughts that Have Nothing to Do with Football by Mike Leach | The Players’ Tribune

I'm a thin-crust pizza guy. I respect people who like thick crust, but in my view it's mostly bread.

Texas and Louisville, with 3 former Huskers,advance to national title

The 2022 NCAA National Championship is set. Texas and Louisville will go head-to-head in a David vs. Goliath story.

The Longhorns took down San Diego in four sets to advance to their second national championship in three seasons and eighth overall. Louisville has never been to a national championship. Their first-ever Final Four appearance was in 2021.

Nebraska Recruiting: Visitor preview 12/16

Nebraska is set to host 13 official recruiting visitors from Thursday to Sunday in Lincoln.

Here is a complete visitor preview of all of the visitors coming in as Matt Rhule and his coaching staff get ready for another big weekend.

The 3-2-1: Another jammed packed weekend for Nebraska - On3

Nebraska’s visitor card the last two weekends has been jammed packed for Matt Rhule and his coaching staff.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Report: Huskers hiring Florida high school coach for staff position

Nebraska football is adding to its staff through the high school ranks as former Homestead (Fla.) coach Phillip Simpson is headed to Lincoln to help as an assistant defensive line coach for the Huskers.

The Miami Herald reported the news earlier this month as Homestead played and lost in a state title game to St. Thomas Aquinas, Simpson’s last with the program. The paper also reported that as of Wednesday a contract had not been signed, but Simpson had notified his players.

Huskers set to host 'crazy long, really athletic' linebacker

A quick evaluation by Nebraska’s coaching staff will have the Huskers hosting an unrated Oklahoma linebacker this weekend.

2023 Ardmore (Okla.) linebacker Eric Fields is set to visit Lincoln this weekend.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons on Philadelphia - 'Pretty sure they hate me'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons knows how Philadelphia must feel about him.

"I'm pretty sure they hate me," Parsons said.

Appearing on "The Voncast" with Von Miller recently, Parsons asked, "When you look at the Eagles, is it [Jalen] Hurts or the team?" When Miller responded, "I think it's a little bit of both, man," Parsons said, "It's system and team!"

San Francisco 49ers clinch NFC West with victory in Seattle

With a couple of exceptions, nobody on the San Francisco 49ers knows better than defensive lineman Arik Armstead just how hard it is to beat the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

For all of Armstead's eight years in the NFL, he has been part of teams that have come to Seattle and left with disappointing losses. There was only one notable exception, in 2019, when the Niners beat the Seahawks in a thriller to clinch the NFC West division and the NFC's No. 1 seed.

1. Mike Leach isn't eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame because he didn't win 60 percent of his games as a head coach.



2. He won 59.6 percent of all games he coached.



3. Change this rule, @NFFNetwork. Leach is a hall of fame coach. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 13, 2022

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Your brain does not process information and it is not a computer | Aeon Essays

Your brain does not process information, retrieve knowledge or store memories. In short: your brain is not a computer

