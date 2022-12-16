Five Heart Podcast 307: Nebrasketball, Memorial Stadium, the Transfer Portal, and More

Surprisingly, there’s a lot to discuss this week on the brand new Five Heart Podcast. Nebraska Men’s Basketball takes the (now) #1 team in the country to overtime before losing a close one. We’ll be joined by Corn Nation Basketball Writer and Letterkenny fan Patrick Gerhart to discuss what feels like upward trajectory for Fred Hoiberg’s squad.

Elsewhere in Lincoln this week, Trev Alberts announced changes to the layout of Memorial Stadium as well as reduced season ticket prices. I smell a sellout streak continuing.

Husker football grew this week with transfer portal acquisitions as well as commitments from outside the portal as Matt Rhule continues to build his first Nebraska roster.

And since Jon and Todd’s Monday Night Therapy, the sports world lost a great coach and character with the passing of Mike Leach.

And GBR.