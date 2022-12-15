Thursday Flakes: Popping Ears on Airplanes, Staying At Someone’s House and Remembering Mike Leach

Mike Leach will be missed. He’s an interesting character and brilliant mind. There are so many wonderful stories that have been shared about him over the last few days. Leach hated questions about football and preferred to talk about a wide range of other non-sports topics that he was knowledgeable about. If I ever had the chance to meet Mike Leach, one question I would have asked him is ‘Do you think Walter White was a good father?’ I knew he was a big fan of the tv series ‘Breaking Bad’ and I would be curious to get his answer on this topic.

If you could have asked Mike Leach one question, what would it be?

Here are a few other questions to get the ball rolling. What do you do when you ears start popping on the airplane? How do you feel about 5G phones calls on flights and the chance to have someone talking on the phone next to you? How long is the acceptable amount to stay over someone’s house? Will Argentina or France win the World Cup?

Anyways onto Flakes...

Flakes

Nebraska Football Portal Tracker | Football | Corn Nation

There hasn’t been a huge exodus of Husker football players. There has been little of an influx of new players either. All of that can change at any time, obviously. This is our portal tracker.

Padding the Stats: A Season of Change for Husker Volleyball | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

A season of constant change for Nebraska volleyball came to an end shy of earning a trip back to Omaha, but the future is bright for the Huskers and the Final Four offers plenty of other rooting interest for local volleyball fans.

A Sense of Familiarity at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four...Along With One New Contender | Volleyball | Omaha World-Herald

Three of the teams participating in the Final Four have reached this stage before. Texas even played in the same arena during the 2020-21 spring season. In addition, Louisville and Pitt are returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The only newcomer is San Diego, who has never advanced past the Sweet Sixteen before this year. Texas and San Diego will play in the first semifinal at CHI Health Center Thursday starting at 6 p.m. Louisville and Pitt will square off 30 minutes after the first match is complete.

Former Nebraska Players Akana, Caffey Talk Return to Omaha with Texas | Volleyball | Lincoln Journal Star

While the current crop of Huskers won’t be able to avenge last year’s five-set loss to Wisconsin, two members of that team will get their shot at winning the crown with their new school: former Huskers and current Texas Longhorns Keonilei Akana and Kayla Caffey. For them, this isn’t just any Final Four. For Caffey, it’s her last week of college volleyball. For both of them, it’s a chance to play at least one more match (and maybe two) in a state they had spent the previous two years in.

Rodriguez Named AVCA Second-Team All-American | Volleyball | Huskers.com

Rodriguez earned the second All-America honor of her career as she was a first-team selection last year and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year. This season, Rodriguez averaged 4.26 digs per set and led the Huskers to a nation-leading opponent hitting percentage of .128. The Sterling, Ill., native also recorded 25 service aces and had 135 set assists in the Huskers’ 6-2 system.

14 Soccer Players Named Academic All-Big Ten | Soccer | Huskers.com

Nebraska’s 2022 total increases its number of Academic All-Big Ten selections to 165 since joining the conference in 2011. NU has produced double-digit honorees during all seasons as a member of the Big Ten. The soccer program’s most Academic All-Big Ten selections in a season was 21 in 2021.

Colombo, Spence Named Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch | Women’s Gymnastics | Huskers.com

Sophomore Emma Spence receives Big Ten Gymnast to Watch honors for the second year in a row. Spence had an impressive freshman campaign, competing on every event at all 11 meets during the 2022 season. Senior Clara Colombo was the second Husker to be named a Big Ten Gymnast to Watch. The Caraviggio, Italy native, had a strong junior season, finishing the 2022 year at the NCAA Seattle Regional where she competed on uneven bars.

Travel

Majority of Americans Considering Gifting Travel This Winter | Travel | Travel Pulse

The survey found that 53 percent of Americans would consider sharing their credit card travel rewards, such as airline loyalty miles or hotel points, with someone else as a holiday gift (either by redeeming them or otherwise) while 56 percent have thought about gifting a travel-related gift for the holidays.

Tips for Visiting New York City at Christmas | Travel | Lonely Planet

With rows of Christmas trees lending the sidewalks their piney scent and glittering lights everywhere you look, New York City is a magical place around the winter holidays. It’s also massively crowded and often cold, with the propensity to be very expensive. Since you’ll want to be prepared, so here are some important things to consider before you go to New York for the holidays.

What to Know About Using 5G on Flights in the EU | Travel | Lonely Planet

The deadline for countries within the EU to make 5G frequency bands available for planes is June 30, 2023. That means folks flying in the EU might be kissing digital disconnection goodbye by summertime. 5G will make all smartphone features operational during air travel.

How to Pop Your Ears on a Plane: 9 Tricks for Relieving Ear Pressure | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

One way is yawning or even talking can work well to ease mild discomfort. Even a fake yawn, where you simply mimic the wide stretching of the mouth, can do the trick.

10 Full-Size Liquids You Can Take Through the Airport | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

“While there’s no timeline in place yet, the agency “anticipates the limit on liquids will be lifted in the coming years.” Here are some of the most common exceptions of oversized liquids that can be taken through security.

How Long Can You Stay at Someone’s House Before Wearing out Your Welcome? | Travel | Travel + Leisure

According to Serta Simmons Bedding’s Sleep Disruptors Survey, which polled 2,000 Americans across generations, 49% of respondents said they believe spending four days or more at someone’s home as a guest is too much. Luckily, 79% of those polled said their guests abide by this social normal, staying four nights or less throughout the holidays.

Canada’s Train That Takes Hitchhikers | Travel | BBC

Compared with Canada’s more celebrated routes, the Skeena is far lesser known. But it’s one of the world’s most beautiful rail journeys – and remains vital for local communities.

The Last Fisherman of Monaco | Travel | BBC

In a sea of pleasure yachts, the number of Monaco’s fishing boats has dwindled. However, Eric Rinaldi continues to uphold his family’s fishing heritage.