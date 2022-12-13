Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Football Update, Basketball, And So On

It’s another episode of Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy!
There are things happening, so Todd and I got together with fans to discuss them.
Scintillating topics such as:
- Everyone’s favorite Christmas song
- Nebraska MBB loss to Purdue
MBB pushed the now #1 team in the nation to OT, never lost their composure, nearly won
- Matt Rhule introduced at halftime of the Purdue basketball game - ”We’re on a mission”
I am tired of hearing cliche’s and catch phrases. We have a full offseason coming of them.
- Volleyball - no Big Ten team in the Final Four
Louisville
San Diego
Texas (boo)
Pitt, who knocked off Wisconsin
- Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense - it will be okay. It doesn’t mean we’ll run 3 defensive linemen all the time and so what if we do?
- Recruiting - Nebraska is picking up several recruits, including 3 today
- Transfer portal - there hasn’t been a mass exodus of Husker players as expected
- Mike Leach - we discuss his situation, along with what happened during my heart attack and recovery process
