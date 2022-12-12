BOOM! JUCO Pass Rusher Kai Wallin is N!

Great news from the land of perennially losing basketball franchises!

Nebraska added the services of JUCO edge rusher Kai Wallin Monday afternoon. Kai plays his community college ball at American River Community College in Sacramento. He is originally from Carmichael, California, a suburb of Sacramento and played his high school ball at Jesuit High, a school that has sent several prospects to Power 5 schools.

When I watch his film, I actually get reminded of a young Ben Stille. They have almost identical frames, and in Tony White's 3-3-5 defense I can actually see Kai playing sort of a similar role. Ben was an edge rusher as a redshirt frosh in 2017, before bulking up to 295 and playing more of a 3-tech role. He even played some 4-tech and edge while he was here.

Although he had some injury problems, he was an impact player when healthy & was one of the best defensive linemen in the conference. If Kai matches his production, I would be more than pleased.

Kai also visited Kansas & Oregon State before Lincoln, and he had an OV lined up with Indiana this coming weekend. He rated this visit a "10" and committed to the Big Red in short order. He is rated a 3-star according to 247, On3 & Rivals. Since JUCO kids are pretty much never rated correctly, I would take his rating with a grain of salt.

I'll be honest. According to all 3 of the major recruiting services, our 2023 class ain't worth a damn. However, this is what y'all should expect from the Matt Rhule era. He prioritizes athleticism over all else. Stars be damned. It's a formula that has gotten him wins at every place he's coached. There are a few commitments & decommitments I don't like at all, but I've learned to trust the professionals.

Go Big Red!