Monday Flakes: 200 Wins for Williams, Horsepower and Unicorn License

Amy Williams gets 200th win as Nebraska beats Samford | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

For the first time in school history, Nebraska has made double-digit 3-pointers in three-straight games. That success from deep helped carry the Huskers to a victory over Samford, 71-46, on...

More good news for Coach Williams. Her daughter has decided to join the Husker basketball and softball programs.

I am so excited to announce I will be continuing my softball, basketball, and academic career at the University of Nebraska! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all the love and support! I can’t wait to be a Husker!❤️ #gbr #stayinghome #committed pic.twitter.com/fbqSXvGNjh — Kennadi Williams (@kennadiw_15) December 11, 2022

Nebraska Football: Reactions to Tony White as Huskers DC

Now that Nebraska football has officially hired Tony White as the defensive coordinator there is quite the range of reactions to the new coach.

Purdue basketball rises to No. 1 in USA TODAY, AP college basketball rankings

Teams ranked No. 1 and 2 in the nation suffered losses last week, giving Purdue a path to the top. The Boilermakers held off Nebraska in overtime.

Nebraska football’s Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL draft

Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis, who transferred to Nebraska after four seasons at TCU, declared for the draft on Friday.

Latimer Sets School Record at K-State Winter Invitational - University of Nebraska

Taylor Latimer set a school record and won the weight throw with a launch of 70-2 1/4 (21.39m) in her season debut at the K-State Winter Invitational on Saturday

Can Deion Sanders Show Major College Football the Power of Prime? - The Ringer

Coach Prime won at Jackson State by being Deion. Now at Colorado, will his individual star power, recruiting prowess, and football expertise be enough to turn the Buffaloes into winners?

First female bull rider in Australia Dianne Lucas was a trailblazer in rodeos - ABC News

Dianne pretended to be a male when she was a teenager so she could ride bulls, but it wasn’t until the anti-discrimination laws came into effect in the 80s that she was able to ride without a pseudonym.

The Cavaliers Bet Big On Donovan Mitchell. Here’s Why It’s Working. | FiveThirtyEight

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were arguably the NBA’s most improved team. After going just 22-50 during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign, Clevelan…

USC’s Caleb Williams, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. lead AP All-America team

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was one of three Southern California players selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday.

World Cup 2022: Final matchup possibilities ranked - Sports Illustrated

Four teams remain, and there are four possible combinations for the final. Unless you have a personal rooting interest, here’s the ranking order for the neutral.

How Much Horsepower Does A Horse Have? | IFLScience

Spoiler alert: the answer is not one.

Diet of rainbows and sunlight: California girl given first-ever unicorn license | US news | The Guardian

Los Angeles county granted a girl named Madeline permission to own the mythical animal – if she can find one

One-eared rescue dog Van Gogh gets adopted after painting

A one-eared pit bull named Van Gogh survived a dog fighting ring and now paints art for Happily Furever After Rescue after getting adopted into a forever home.

Strangers Join Together to Rent 15-Passenger Van after Flight was Canceled–Take 10-hour Road Trip Instead

A band of stranded passengers were organized by a can-do mom and police officer into a 15-seater van for an overnight roadtrip to Knoxville.

The year Christmas was banned in Ireland and Britain

Christmas was cancelled in 1647, but people fed up with restrictions and financial difficulties ignored the rules

China’s new space station opens for business in an increasingly competitive era of space activity

China has completed construction of the Tiangong space station, and science projects are now underway. The station is an important piece of China’s ambitious plans for space activity in coming years.

A Group of Crypto Investors Is Trying to Buy the Constitution—Again | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

For the second year in a row, a DAO is vying to bid on a rare first-edition copy

Why Is It So Hard to Give a Great Gift? | HowStuffWorks

Does a beautiful presentation actually lead to a better-liked gift? Or is it the other way around? Science takes a look.

Why Do Public Toilets Have Horseshoe-Shaped Seats? | IFLScience

One theory is that they are more flexible to deal with the diversity of asses they must support, but that's not the whole truth.

Claus von Stauffenberg took a briefcase of explosives into a meeting with Hitler. Then everything went wrong - ABC News

A group of high-ranking rebels wanted to assassinate the Nazi dictator to reclaim their country and demonstrate their resistance to the world. It didn’t go to plan.