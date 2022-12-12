 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cornerback Syncere Safeeullah Commits To Nebraska

By Jon Johnston
Nebraska picked up a commitment from Syncere Safeeullah, a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback from IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. 247 ranks him a 3-star, the 146th-best cornerback available. He chose Nebraska over Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, and Memphis.

According to Michael Bruntz at 247:

Safeeullah was initially part of the 2022 recruiting class, but reclassified and did a post-graduate year at IMG Academy while resetting his recruitment. He had seven interceptions, including two pick sixes, 11 pass breakups, 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and blocked punt.

Safeeullah is the 13th member of the 2023 recruiting class. Nebraska appears to be getting some momentum. 247 has the Husker class ranked at 64th currently.

Here is the full 2023 class so far:

Nebrsaka 2023 Recruits

﻿Name Position Height Weight City State School Stars
Syncere Safeeullah CB 6-1 175 Nashville TN IMG Acad.(FL) 3
Kwinten Ives RB 6-3 180 Beverly NJ Palmyra
Brice Turner WR 6-2 180 Bay City TX Bay City
Dylan Rogers ILB 6-4 230 Cypress TX Cypress Woods 3
Barry Jackson WR 5-11 175 Ellenwood GA Cedar Grove 3
Maverick Noonan WDE 6-4 227 Elkhorn NE Elkhorn South 3
Hayden Moore LB 6-3 210 Aurora CO Regis Jesuit 3
Riley Van Poppel DL 6-5 270 Argyle TX Argyle 4
Brock Knutson OT 6-7 285 Scottsbluff NE Scottsbluff 3
Jaidyn Doss WR 6-1 195 Peculiar MO Raymore-Peculiar 3
Sam Sledge OG 6-4 270 Omaha NE Creighton Prep 3
Dwight Bootle CB 5-11 165 Miami FL Killian 3
Gunnar Gottula OT 6-6 255 Lincoln NE Southeast 3

