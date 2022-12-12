Cornerback Syncere Safeeullah Commits To Nebraska

Nebraska picked up a commitment from Syncere Safeeullah, a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback from IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. 247 ranks him a 3-star, the 146th-best cornerback available. He chose Nebraska over Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, and Memphis.

According to Michael Bruntz at 247:

Safeeullah was initially part of the 2022 recruiting class, but reclassified and did a post-graduate year at IMG Academy while resetting his recruitment. He had seven interceptions, including two pick sixes, 11 pass breakups, 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and blocked punt.

Senior Season Stats (11 games):



7 Ints with 2 pick-6s

11 Pass Break Ups

43 Tackles

1 Forced Fumble

1 Fumble Recovery

1 Blocked Punt



Only 3 tds allowed in 3 seasons‼️



Ready for the next level @NCEC_Recruiting @NatlPlaymkrsAca @BallHawkU @TFlagler @CoachKiddIMG @CSmithScout pic.twitter.com/BIqyftu9VC — Syncere Safeeullah (@SyncereSafe30) December 7, 2022

Safeeullah is the 13th member of the 2023 recruiting class. Nebraska appears to be getting some momentum. 247 has the Husker class ranked at 64th currently.

Here is the full 2023 class so far: