Cornerback Syncere Safeeullah Commits To Nebraska

Nebraska picked up a commitment from Syncere Safeeullah, a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback from IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. 247 ranks him a 3-star, the 146th-best cornerback available. He chose Nebraska over Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, and Memphis.
Let’s work #GBR @HuskerFBNation @CoachMattRhule @evancooper2 @IMGAcademy @NCEC_Recruiting @NatlPlaymkrsAca @CSmithScout @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/CEpecwilbb— Syncere Safeeullah (@SyncereSafe30) December 12, 2022
According to Michael Bruntz at 247:
Safeeullah was initially part of the 2022 recruiting class, but reclassified and did a post-graduate year at IMG Academy while resetting his recruitment. He had seven interceptions, including two pick sixes, 11 pass breakups, 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and blocked punt.
Senior Season Stats (11 games):— Syncere Safeeullah (@SyncereSafe30) December 7, 2022
7 Ints with 2 pick-6s
11 Pass Break Ups
43 Tackles
1 Forced Fumble
1 Fumble Recovery
1 Blocked Punt
Only 3 tds allowed in 3 seasons‼️
Ready for the next level @NCEC_Recruiting @NatlPlaymkrsAca @BallHawkU @TFlagler @CoachKiddIMG @CSmithScout pic.twitter.com/BIqyftu9VC
Safeeullah is the 13th member of the 2023 recruiting class. Nebraska appears to be getting some momentum. 247 has the Husker class ranked at 64th currently.
Here is the full 2023 class so far:
Nebrsaka 2023 Recruits
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|City
|State
|School
|Stars
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|City
|State
|School
|Stars
|Syncere Safeeullah
|CB
|6-1
|175
|Nashville
|TN
|IMG Acad.(FL)
|3
|Kwinten Ives
|RB
|6-3
|180
|Beverly
|NJ
|Palmyra
|Brice Turner
|WR
|6-2
|180
|Bay City
|TX
|Bay City
|Dylan Rogers
|ILB
|6-4
|230
|Cypress
|TX
|Cypress Woods
|3
|Barry Jackson
|WR
|5-11
|175
|Ellenwood
|GA
|Cedar Grove
|3
|Maverick Noonan
|WDE
|6-4
|227
|Elkhorn
|NE
|Elkhorn South
|3
|Hayden Moore
|LB
|6-3
|210
|Aurora
|CO
|Regis Jesuit
|3
|Riley Van Poppel
|DL
|6-5
|270
|Argyle
|TX
|Argyle
|4
|Brock Knutson
|OT
|6-7
|285
|Scottsbluff
|NE
|Scottsbluff
|3
|Jaidyn Doss
|WR
|6-1
|195
|Peculiar
|MO
|Raymore-Peculiar
|3
|Sam Sledge
|OG
|6-4
|270
|Omaha
|NE
|Creighton Prep
|3
|Dwight Bootle
|CB
|5-11
|165
|Miami
|FL
|Killian
|3
|Gunnar Gottula
|OT
|6-6
|255
|Lincoln
|NE
|Southeast
|3
Loading comments...