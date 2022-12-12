Huskers in the NFL Week 14

The NFL regular season is starting to roll to the finish and our former Huskers are playing roles in teams hoping to make the playoffs. We had players earning game balls, making life difficult for offenses and others making crucial blocks. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 14 games.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

In only 8 offensive snaps against the Rams, Abdullah had two catches for 17 yards, including a 13 yard reception on the Raiders first drive of the game. Ameer did have one kickoff return during the game but it was for only 15 yards.

Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns

Playing limited snaps against the Bengals, Stille’s only tackle came at the end of the game when he teamed up to take down Joe Mixon on a short run.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

While Morgan only played five offensive snaps, he continued to provide elite run blocking at the receiver position and helped Joe Mixon get extra yards.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

By any means necessary.



Locker Room Celly | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/XO0WT4uJKb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 11, 2022

Sunday was a good day for the rookie as his 6 tackles were third on the team while he added two defended passes. Taylor-Britt even earned a game ball along with a few defensive teammates helping stop a Browns rushing attack that is one of the best in the NFL.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

In his first game back from injury it was a tough go for Burkhead who touched the ball 3 times in 5 snaps but only had 2 total yards.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

BLOCK MALIEK COLLINS! Thanks — Tarik Rainey (@TarikRainey) December 11, 2022

Against his former team, Maliek Collins had himself a game. Sure he only had four tackles with one being for a loss, but he was living in the Cowboys backfield and driving fans crazy.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Other than one snap, Gifford continued to play on special teams and had two tackles against the Texans while on the punt coverage team.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

Maher continued to do his thing with the Cowboys this season. Maher made both of his field goals, including one from 53 yards out, while connecting on each of his extra points.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Even with the Eagles blowing out the Giants, Jurgens was only able to see the field for 5 snaps on offense.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

It was a rout against the Giants and a big part of the Eagles offense success continues to be Stoll who is a blocking machine. In addition to his work in the run game, Stoll is starting to be targeted more in the passing game with Dallas Goedert still injured. Against the Giants Stoll had two catches for 20 yards, including a 14 yard reception in the 1st quarter.

Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles

While Suh played nearly half of the Eagles defensive snaps he was unable to make any tackles. That being said the Eagles held Saquan Barkley to just 28 yards rushing and Suh was a big part in clogging up running lanes.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Kalu played 17 snaps for the Titans in their loss to the Jaguars but was unable to make any tackles or have any passes defended. But Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did have 368 yards passing and 3 touchdowns, so it wasn’t the best showing for the Titans secondary.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a rough day for the Bucs as they got hammered by the 49ers. In the loss it was a bit quiet for David who had five tackles with one being for a loss and did recover a fumble.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes’ five snaps all came on special teams as a part of the field goal and extra point units.

BYE Week

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Injured Reserve

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos