Running Back Kwinten Ives Commits to Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up their 13th commitment for the 2023 class when Kwinten Ives, a running back/wide receiver from Beverly, NJ committed after visiting Lincoln this past weekend.

Ives is 6-3, 180 pounds. He totalled 3,176 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career at Palmyra High School, including 26 touchdowns and 1,617 yards this past season. He added 15 receptions for 240 yards and 3 more TDs with a long of 94 yards.

He played defense, recording 17 tackles, but had one fumble recovery, 4 interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.

Ives is not ranked nationally by any recruiting service. He had offers from Monmouth, Temple, Stony Brook, and Connecticut (UConn) before committing to Nebraska.

The easy take is to say “WTF THEY STOLE A RECRUIT FROM STONY BROOK” and then get all nuts about it. Then you look further and realize this guy is 6-3, which is fairly tall for a running back. Add 20-30 pounds to his frame, and you’re at 6-3, 210, and suddenly you have a fairly large running back or a decent-sized receiver.

Look at this video... what strikes me is - he doesn’t even look like he’s running, but he outruns everyone on the field.

Ives is Nebraska’s 13th commitment in the 2023 class.