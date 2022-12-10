Nebraska WBB Gets Past Samford 71-46

Maggie Mendelson has joined the basketball team now that the volleyball team is out of the NCAA tournament. Issie Bourne still has a sling on her arm, but that is not expected to be a long term injury. Trinity Brady and Sam Haiby are in uniform, but unlikely to play tonight.

The starters are Jaz Shelley, Maggie Krull, Allison Weidner, Annika Stewart and Alexis Markowski.

First Quarter

Samford earned a 4-0 lead until a Shelley layup got the Huskers on the board (4-2 Samford). The Bulldogs continues to lead through the first half of the quarter (7-4 Samford) at 5:09. Alexis Markowski put in a [really difficult] layup and then blocked a shot to make it a 7-6 game going into the media timeout.

A Husker free throw made it a 7-7 tie that was maintained through the 1:30 mark when Samford hit a turnaround to make it 9-7 Bulldogs. A Husker turnover followed, along with a Kendall Coley blocked shot. A Bulldog turnover and Shelley miss led to an empty Samford possession and time expired.

Samford 9 Nebraska 7

Second Quarter

Samford extended their lead with a three-pointer (12-7 Sam) and the Husker offense seems to have taken the night off. A Shelley basket (after a great Markowski rebound) finally put Nebraska on the board after three minutes had elapsed.

The Husker offensive woes continued and Samford hit JUST enough to extend their lead to six (15-9 Bulldogs). After a review, the three-pointer was deemed to be after the shot clock expired so the lead was 12-9 Samford (media timeout). That ruling only made the Bulldogs mad and they converted on their next possession (14-9 Sam).

Callin Hake hit a three for the Huskers (a very welcome one at that) to cut the lead to two (14-12 Sam). Samford free throws and a steal extend the lead to 16-12. Alexis Markowski hits a layup and is fouled (free throw is good) to cut the lead to one (16-15 Sam). There are two minutes left in the half. The ugliness on offense continues as no one could score to close out the half.

Samford 16 Nebraska 15

Third Quarter

I don’t know what to say. This horror show continues.

18-17 Samford at 8:27.

Maddie Krull gives Nebraska a lead - FINALLY (20-18 Neb).

Allison Weidner sparked good things and the Huskers opened up a eight point lead (26-18) with 6 minutes left in the third quarter. The run continued for Nebraska as they opened up a double digit lead (29-18 Neb) at the media timeout.

There was back-and-forth and then there was the Weidner spark which maintained the double digit lead (34-23 Neb) at 3:17.

Samford cut the lead to seven (36-29) at 2:15. Alexis Markowski has a double-double.

Nebraska is leaning on bench players to make a difference and Moriarty answers to regain a double-digit lead. Markowski adds to the lead to make it 41-29 Neb. Moriarty wants to add to her offensive resume with another three.

Nebraska 44 Samford 33

Fourth Quarter

Kendall Moriarty FOR THREE AGAIN!! (assisted by Krull)

Samford refused to go away completely, but they could not cut the lead. The Huskers continued to grow the advantage (52-38 Neb with 7 min left).

After some back and forth play, the Huskers grew their lead to 16 (58-42 Neb) with four minutes left. A foul on Markowski brings in Maggie Mendelson for her first Husker basketball minutes.

You would not know it if you watched the early part of the game, but Nebraska is dominating. Weidner increases the lead to 20+ (64-53 Neb). Kendall Moriarty makes sure Husker fans remember why she was part of a top 20 recruiting class and knocks down her first Husker double digit scoring game. Shelley extends the lead to 23 (69-46 Neb).

In the end, things looked good-ish for the Huskers as they won 71-46.

It was not a pretty game in any way. But a win is a win is a win.

Go Big Red!

Nebraska 71 Samford 46

Thoughts and Stats

Four Huskers scored in double digits, led by Alexis Markowski with 16. Shelley (15), Weidner (15) and Moriarty (11) were all instrumental in this win.

Weidner and Markowski produced double-doubles with 11 and 15 rebounds respectively.

Shelley dished out six assists and Markowski three blocks.

The Huskers need to get over this game and get back to the mojo they displayed in conference play... and soon.