Nebraska WBB vs Samford Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 SoCon)

Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst)

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska is coming off an impressive 82-54 victory over Wisconsin. Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points, five rebounds and four assists to help Nebraska overcome three missing starters (Isabelle Bourne, Trinity Brady, Sam Haiby). Shelley, who knocked down 7-of-12 threes among her career-high 12 made field goals, produced 29 or more points for the third time in the last four games for the Big Red. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, matched her career-high with 32 points on 7-of-12 three-point shooting in an overtime win over Mississippi State in Puerto Rico (Nov. 26). She poured in 29 points on 6-of-10 three-point shooting in a 90-67 victory at No. 20 Maryland (Dec. 4), before Wednesday’s 31-point barrage.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 8.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 15.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Off the Bench

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 4.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 3.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (103-87); 16th Season Overall (296-196)

Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 Southern)

23 - Kathleen Wheeler - 5-10 - So. - F - 4.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg

35 - Sussy Ngulefac - 6-3 - So. - C - 12.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg

4 - Sanaa Redmond - 5-6 - So. - G - 5.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg

11 - Andrea Cournoyer - 5-4 - Sr. - G - 19.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg

20 - Alyssa Tarpley - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 4.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Off the Bench

3 - Masyn Marchbanks - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 6.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg

44 - Emily Bowman - 6-5 - RFr. - C - 4.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

33 - Rylie Stephens - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 4.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg

2 - Macey Lee - 6-0 - Jr. - F - 3.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg

5 - Carly Heidger - 6-3 - RFr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg

21 - Nicole Azar - 5-11 - RFr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

12 - Mattie Hatcher - 5-4 - So. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.2 rpg

32 - Kiersten Nelson - 6-1 - So. - F - 1.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg

22 - Cydney Rivera - 5-8 - Gr. - G - 0.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Head Coach: Carley Kuhns (Valdosta State, 2008) Fourth Season at Samford (49-49); Seventh Season Overall (115-78)

Scouting the Samford Bulldogs

Coach Carley Kuhns brings the Samford Bulldogs to Lincoln for their first-ever meeting with the Huskers on Saturday. The 2020 and 2021 Southern Conference Coach of the Year, Kuhns is in her fourth season leading the Bulldogs.

Kuhns led Samford to SoCon regular-season titles in both 2020 and 2021 in her first two seasons at the Birmingham, Alabama school. In 2020, Samford added a SoCon Tournament title to earn an automatic bid to an NCAA Tournament that was not held. In 2021, the Bulldogs earned a trip to the Postseason WNIT in Memphis.

Nebraska vs. Samford Series History

Nebraska’s meeting with Samford will be the first in history between the two schools. Samford, which is located in Birmingham, Alabama, was founded in 1841 but its first season with women’s basketball came in 1997-98.