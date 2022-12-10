Nebraska Vs. Purdue Game Thread

Time: 1:15pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Huskers need to pull off an upset today against #4 Purdue in Lincoln. While the win against Creighton last Sunday was nice, the loss to top ranked Indiana shortly after took a lot of the wind out of the sales of the Huskers. A win today would be another top ten win for the season and would knock off Purdue from the undefeated club.

So, if you’re in Lincoln you should come on out to Pinnacle Bank Arena to cheer on the boys. If not, turn on your tv and root from home. It’s cold and crummy out so it’s not like you have anything better to do.