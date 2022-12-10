Saturday Flakes: Trey Palmer Makes All-American Team - But Not the One You Are Thinking Of and Jamari Butler Stays at Nebraska

You know you’re busy when you start writing Friday Flakes on Friday afternoon when you think tomorrow is Friday.

Sigh.

So here is my first edition of the Saturday Flakes.

Well my friends Trey Palmer is an All-American! Well not like an AP All-American. But he is an All-American nonetheless.

Congratulations to Trey Palmer for being named to the Transfer Portal All-American Team!

WR: Trey Palmer (Nebraska) Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer was one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, with 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns catches on the year. Palmer, an LSU transfer, had a seven catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns against Purdue this season and then capped off the year with a nine-catch, 165-yard, two-touchdown performance against Iowa. Palmer has superb pass-catching skills combined with deep speed and agility. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch. Palmer, a junior, is draft-eligible.

He joins the likes of likely Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, former Iowa WR Charlie Jones and Chuck Filiaga of Minnesota.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS!

Postseason college football awards are underway and that means it’s time to look at the top transfer portal players in the 2022 season. While some are household names, there are some surprises who made the list. (Take note that this list includes first-year transfers from the 2022 class only).

Let’s take a look at the 247Sports' All-American Team for 2022.

Pay-to-play in youth soccer is more of a problem than ever before : NPR

Youth soccer coach Pierre Hedji co-founded the club DCXI to give kids in Washington, D.C., a chance to learn the game, develop their skills and compete, just as he did when he was a kid growing up in Benin.

"It was street soccer," he remembers, "you were using whatever you had — your shoes, your backpack — as a goal."

Croatia vs. Brazil - Football Match Report - December 9, 2022 - ESPN

Brazil suffered a heartbreaking exit from the World Cup in a stunning penalty shootout defeat to Croatia on Friday.

Neymar netted his 77th international goal in extra time -- moving him level with legend Pele for the country's all-time men's goal record -- but it proved not to be enough as Brazil suffered a second-consecutive quarterfinal exit at a World Cup finals.

Ravens likely start Tyler Huntley over injured Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are set to start backup quarterback Tyler Huntley on Sunday at the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers after Lamar Jackson did not practice all week with a knee injury.

"It looks like it's going to be Tyler on Sunday," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Friday's practice. Baltimore has listed Jackson as doubtful for Sunday.

NBA, players' union agree to extend opt-out deadline for CBA, sources say

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have agreed in principle to extend the Dec. 15 deadline that each side has to give notice of plans to opt out of the collective bargaining agreement in December 2023, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Talks on a new CBA are ongoing, and a formal ratification of an extension -- likely into February -- is expected to come at a virtual board of governors meeting Wednesday, sources said.

Nebraska EDGE defender Jimari Butler decides to stay at NU

Nebraska EDGE defender Jimari Butler jumped into the transfer portal earlier this week, and now he’s jumping out of it.

He said via Twitter on Friday morning he’s decided to stay at NU after all.

Nebraska Recruiting: Visitor preview 12/9 - On3

Nebraska is set to host 16 official recruiting visitors from Thursday to Sunday in Lincoln.

Here is a complete visitor preview of all the visitors coming in as Matt Rhule and his coaching staff get ready for a big weekend.

Explosive forward Ndongo making weekend Husker visit

Three-star hoops prospect Baye Ndongo confirmed to Husker247 he'll be in Lincoln for an official visit throughout the weekend, which will include taking in Nebraska's Saturday afternoon game against No. 4 Purdue.

A third Heisman QB? The secret to Lincoln Riley's unprecedented success

Don’t call Lincoln Riley a quarterback whisperer.

Yes, he has coached four Heisman Trophy candidates since 2017. Yes, his quarterbacks finished top-10 in passing yards 18 times since he became an offensive coordinator in 2010. But the term “whisperer” doesn’t paint the full picture. The USC head coach doesn’t just wave a magic wand or call a perfect game to create some of the best quarterbacks in college football. It takes an offense built around a quarterback’s strength, as well as communication, confidence and, above all else, trust between player and coach.

Odell Beckham Jr. says he doesn’t ‘see the point’ of playing in the regular season

Odell Beckham Jr. is still available. As the NFL playoffs loom, questions remain about which team will win the OBJ sweepstakes and what kind of impact he can make 10 months after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

The star receiver addressed these questions in part during an appearance on LeBron James’ “Thursday Night Football” alternate telecast “The Shop.”

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.