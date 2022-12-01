Nebraska WBB vs #9 Virginia Tech Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) at 9/9 Virginia Tech Hokies (6-0)

Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT)

Cassell Coliseum - Blacksburg, Virginia

Live TV: ACC Network Sam Ravech (PBP), Brooke Weisbrod (Analyst)

Live Video: ESPN+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (105.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM) Huskers.com, Huskers App

The clash with the No. 9 Hokies will be Nebraska’s second road game against a top-20 AP team this season, joining a Nov. 15 setback at No. 20 Creighton. The Jays have since moved up to No. 13 in the AP rankings.

Jaz Shelley heads to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge fresh off a 32-point performance that included seven threes in an overtime win over Mississippi State at the Puerto Rico Clasico in San Juan (Nov. 26). Shelley scored 14 of her career-high-tying 32 points on five consecutive overtime possessions, including four straight three-pointers to lift the Huskers to victory.

Shelley, who added eight assists against the Bulldogs, leads the Huskers and ranks second in the Big Ten with 7.6 assists per game to go along with her 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Alexis Markowski, who averaged 13.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 blocks in Nebraska’s three wins last week, is the Big Ten’s leading rebounder with 10.4 boards per game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 10.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 13.4 ppg, 10.4 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 12.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 8.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 4.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.1 ppg, 1.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 3.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (101-86); 16th Season Overall (294-195)

9/9 Virginia Tech Hokies (6-0, 0-0 ACC)

13 - Taylor Soule - 5-11 - Gr. - F - 9.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg

33 - Elizabeth Kitley - 6-6 - Sr. - C - 19.7 ppg, 11.5 rpg

5 - Georgia Amoore - 5-6 - Jr. - G - 11.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg

15 - Ashley Owusu - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 11.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg

22 - Cayla King - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 10.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Off the Bench23 - Kayana Traylor - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg

10 - Charlise Dunn - 6-2 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

11 - D’asia Gregg - 6-2 - Sr. - F - 2.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg

32 - Clara Ford - 6-3 - Gr. - C - 1.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

35 - Taylor Geiman - 6-0 - Sr. - G/F - 0.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg

14 - Maddie Vejsicky - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Head Coach: Kenny Brooks (James Madison, 1992) Seventh Season at Virginia Tech (128-69); 21st Season Overall (465-191)

The Hokies are led by National Player of the Year and two-time Lisa Leslie Award finalist Elizabeth Kitley. The 6-6 center is averaging 19.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season. Last year, she was the ACC Player of the Year and a third-team AP All-American. The two-time first-team All-ACC pick was also the 2020 ACC Freshman of the Year. Kitley has more than 1,500 career points and more than 200 career blocks while closing in on 900 career rebounds.

While Kitley is an outstanding anchor inside, a pair of Big Ten transfers have added more offensive punch for the Hokies this season. Ashley Owusu, a three-time All-Big Ten shooting guard at Maryland, has joined the Virginia Tech starting five. Owusu, the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner, is averaging 11.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. Owusu totaled more than 1,300 points, 350 rebounds and 400 assists in her three seasons at Maryland.

Kayana Traylor is in her second year at Virginia Tech after spending her first three seasons at Purdue. The 5-9 senior guard is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists off the bench for the Hokies. An All-Big Ten choice at Purdue, Traylor was a second-team All-ACC Tournament Team member last season in helping Virginia Tech to the ACC semifinals.

Australian Georgia Amoore provides a dynamic starting presence, averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 assists while adding a consistent three-point shooting threat. The 5-6 point guard has knocked down nearly 40 percent of her threes in the past two years and already ranks among the top 10 in program history with 139 career threes.