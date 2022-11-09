Wednesday Flakes Brings You A 1-0 Nebrasketball Team

Nebrasketball is 1-0. That’s better than Nebraska football has been the past few years. Yeah, I know it’s just one game but it’s better than nothing. Let’s beat UNO.

Mankilling Mastodons

Report says Scott Frost in the running for open head coach job

Could Scott Frost be back on the sidelines in 2023?

Nebraska at Michigan: The Alma Mater Game - All Huskers

Decades after leading their teams as quarterbacks, Jim Harbaugh and Mickey Joseph will square off Saturday as head coaches

Nebraska thoughts: The end of Mickey Mania, who gets the blame for mistakes at QB - The Athletic

As AD Trev Alberts said nearly two months ago, it’s going to hurt before it gets better at Nebraska, now 3-6 after a loss to Minnesota.

Nebraska volleyball prepares for 300th-sellout match on Friday

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook and outside hitter Lindsay Krause talk about the Huskers' 300th-sellout match on Friday and more

Other News From The Sporting World

Gary Fisher: "If you’re an amateur in this business now you’re out"

Gary Fisher made a rare trip to Eurobike with a view to potentially opening a new chapter in the bike business. CI.N found out more...

Minnesota football: P.J. Fleck proud of Gophers after ‘gutsy’ comeback win at Nebraska

Minnesota rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to pick up a 20-13 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. It marked the second straight win for the Gophers, who improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten Conference play.

College Football Hot Seat Watch: Assessing the Latest at West Virginia, Stanford, Tulsa and Other Programs - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

Breaking down the hot seat watch for college football coaches at West Virginia, Stanford, Tulsa, Texas State and UTEP.

New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells - The New York Times

Female college athletes are making millions thanks to their large social media followings. But some who have fought for equity in women’s sports worry that their brand building is regressive.

Pacific volleyball forfeits BYU match over alleged ‘racist comments’ - Deseret News

The University of Pacific women’s volleyball team will not play BYU in Provo, Utah, on Thursday as scheduled by the West Coast Conference. Pacific said its players had concerns about an unsupported claim of racist slurs heard during a BYU-Duke match in August.

LSU-Alabama 2022: Brian Kelly's Tigers are the future of college football.

They beat Alabama. They could make the playoff. There will be others like them.

College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25 - CBSSports.com

The Crimson Tide remained within the top 10 on Tuesday after suffering their second loss of the season

Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California | AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry.

Yellow Journalism

Batman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Wes Borland: Danny Elfman just put on one of the most mind-bending live shows of 2022 | Louder

If you’re ever going to see celebrated film composer Danny Elfman perform live, it may as well be at the historic Hollywood Bowl during Halloween weekend. Elfman’s musical roots trace ba

Going Camping? Leave the Hatchet at Home - Backpacker

Hatchets, saws, and axes have a place—and it's not in the backcountry.

Fat Mike on NOFX's New Song, 2023 Plans, Band's Final Days

Fat Mike of NOFX has been busy these days, but the punk rock legends won't be going away just yet (until after the emotional final tour).

The Best Frozen Cheese Pizza: a Blind Taste Test | Bon Appétit

We tried eight different frozen pizza brands, including Amy's, Red Baron, and Trader Joes to see which frozen pizza is best.

Bison return program is now helping Native American ranchers build herds | Nebraska Examiner

A bison return program involving the Nature Conservancy is now helping Native American ranchers build their own herds.

Is Falling Asleep to TV Really So Bad? An Investigation.

One insomniac’s journey into contemporary sleep research to understand what screens before bed — whether you’re watching TV or flitting through TikTok — are doing to our brains.

