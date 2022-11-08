Nebraska Football: Starting safety Myles Farmer suspended over DUI arrest

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan Saturday to take on the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (No. 3 in this week’s AP/Coaches) down a starting safety. Myles Farmer is suspended for the Michigan game following a citation by the Lincoln Police Department over the weekend for Driving Under the Influence.

Mickey Joseph on Myles Farmer’s situation…



“Myles will be suspended this game and then we will reevaluate next week. It’s something you can’t do. It’s not smart. He made a mistake, we don’t condone mistakes like that…He’s a good kid.” #huskers pic.twitter.com/uuUY3pn87R — Nick Sehnert (@nick_sehnert) November 8, 2022

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph released an official statement to media about the suspension ahead of the Michigan game.

“I was informed on Sunday morning of an incident involving Myles Farmer this weekend,” Joseph stated. “Myles is a good young man, but understands he used poor judgement and made a mistake on Saturday night. The result of poor judgement and mistakes is consequences and discipline. In addition to penalties he may face through the legal system, Myles is suspended for this week’s game at Michigan and will be subject to internal discipline.”

The fourth-year Husker defensive player has in 30 career games and has made 13 straight starts dating back to last season. Farmer will also face further undisclosed internal discipline for his actions.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound Atlanta native, Farmer has seen more snaps on the field this season than any other player on the team (683 of 718). He has 62 tackles on the season, second-most on the team, along with three pass breakups and an interception. Farmer posted a career high 14 tackles against Minnesota this past Saturday. Over his entire four-year career, Farmer has 101 total tackles, four interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

Impaired driving remains a serious problem in the United States and that includes Nebraska. In 2020, a stunning 33.2% of fatal accidents included alcohol (other forms of impaired driving were not readily available but are becoming an increasing issue nationally and in Nebraska). That was a stark increase from the 24% the year prior. Every single one of those 77 people killed was a preventable death.

That person is someone’s mom, dad, brother, sister, spouse, friend, or other meaningful relationship someone selfishly stole away from those people because that person was too lazy to make a plan for how to get home safe after consuming alcohol.

Remember these tips for a safe night on the roads:

Before drinking, plan a safe and sober ride home.

Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and arrange to get your friend home safely.

If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure all your guests have a sober ride home.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, report the driver using *55.

And always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Ultimately, drunk driving is 100-percent preventable. Don’t make the choice to put yourself and others at risk. The cost is too high.