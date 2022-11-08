Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Alas Poor Yorick, It’s a Tragedy

Todd and I get together, and I am shocked to find out he doesn’t know the line, “Alas, poor Yorick. I knew him, Horatio”, because I thought everyone knew the most famous bits of Shakespeare.

They do not.

What does this have to do with our therapy sessions?

It has occurred to me that this season is much like a Shakespearean tragedy. What do all Shakespearean tragedies have in common?

BETRAYAL

Does that not describe the 2022 Nebraska football season? Because I think it does.

Here are some of our talking points for the evening:

The disappointment of the Minnesota loss

Nebraska is the only team to not go to a bowl game since 2017 as Kansas will go

Michigan struggled with Rutgers for a half

Ohio State struggled with Northwestern

Georgia - Tennessee

Alabama - LSU - Brian Kelly

Notre Dame - Clemson

Sportsmanship shown during the Nebraska - Northwestern game when the Wildcat setter was injured

Viewer comments!

Blaine Cole points out that all Shakespearean tragedies have a hero? Who is the hero this year? No one knows yet.

Much discussion of potential Nebraska next head coaches

What about all those rumors?

