Corn Flakes: Basketball, Volleyball, and Football Oh My

Yesterday was the opening of basketball season. I don’t know if I’ve ever been so ready for another sport to start.

This football season (really the past eight football seasons) has been draining. It’s tough just looking for a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope each Saturday and then to have all those tiny hopes crushed over and over gain. It’s really just exhausting.

Volleyball has been what has kept me going in the sports realm. Now I have something else to look forward too. Men’s basketball doesn’t promise to be any less painful than football, but I can’t wait to see what this women’s basketball team does this year. I mean they scored 100 points yesterday. That’s impressive.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Explaining the trend of college football coaches fired midseason

Bryan Harsin is just the latest big-time college football coach fired before the end of October, continuing a trend that has exploded over the past two seasons.

Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect hints at next Husker coach

Recapping his visit, one Nebraska football recruiting prospect seemed to have given away the offense and coach that will be coming next for the Huskers.

Husker defense not resting on solid first half against Minnesota - CBSSports.com

Nebraska captain Caleb Tannor discusses the team's first half against Minnesota and expectations the rest of the way.

Dave Feit: A Year Later, Jury Still Out on Trev Alberts’ Punt - All Huskers

Nebraska football’s loss to Minnesota had no shortage of Frost-era trappings

Michigan focused on itself as Nebraska heads to Ann Arbor

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Nebraska “has the ability” to play well. Like anybody, there’s always room for more consistency.

After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup

The latest AVCA poll ensures that Nebraska will have another top-10 matchup later this week.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Opens Season With Big Win Against Omaha - All Huskers

Every Husker to see the floor hit a three-pointerA

Elsewhere

Colts name former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as interim coach after firing Frank Reich - CBSSports.com

Saturday was part of the Colts' glory years in the 2000s

Dabo Swinney laments 'bad day' after unranked Notre Dame blows out Clemson

Clemson suffered its worst loss to an unranked opponent in more than 10 years on Saturday after falling 35-14 to Notre Dame.

68 predictions for the new men’s college basketball season

College basketball tips off Monday night with every AP Top 25 team in action. To celebrate the start of the new season, here are 68 predictions that are sure to come true (unless they don’t).

SMU and Houston combine for most regulation points in FBS history in 77-63 battle

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai finished with nine passing touchdowns and another on the ground.