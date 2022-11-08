Nebraska Reacts Survey: QB battle continues, Personnel Hires, & Tunnels

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With Casey Thompson still out against Minnesota this past Saturday, Nebraska fans were once again debating one another over the decision around quarterback. So we want to know if you think the coaching staff got it right with Chubba Purdy or if it should have gone to Logan Smothers or even Heinrich Haarberg.

Speaking of coaching decisions and personnel, lots of Husker fans seem to have mixed emotions on offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. With a pass heavy offensive attack, many Nebraska fans (cough, run the dang ball guys, cough) seem upset over him. Do you think interim head coach Mickey Joseph should have fired him at the same time as defensive coordinator Erik Chinander?

Speaking of Joseph, yet another Reacts survey this week we want to know your thoughts on his potential hire. Finally, let us know what you think about the Big Ten and one tunnel stadiums. Does the league need to intervene and require a uniform policy for player and personnel safety purposes like a buffer for teams to use it one at a time, or is that not necessary?

Let us know below: