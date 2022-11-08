 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 10 Cobs: Bad Punts, Bad Lighting and a Bad Blowout

College punters made lot of mistakes this week.

By Nathaniel Perlow
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Oregon State Beavers at Washington
lights out in Husky Stadium
Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In this time of week again. Let’s fan ourselves as we peruse through this week’s cob nominations.

Clemson

Clemson shouldn’t have been ranked in the top five but getting stomped by Notre Dame is still worthy of a cob nomination.

Iowa Offense

Although the Iowa offense did much better than average in the last game, it still didn’t stop them from getting a cob nomination.

Pittsburgh Special Teams

A bad snap and botched punt made for a good cob nomination.

Kentucky Special Teams

Bad snap leads to an injured punter. Not exactly what you want there.

Illinois Punter Hugh Robertson

We have a butt punt.

Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook

The opposing quarterback answers the bell with a cob of his own.

Husky Stadium Lighting Crew

Tie game in the 4th quarter of a night game and the light go out for over 30 minutes. Not a good look for the stadium crew in Seattle.

We have a ‘so bad that it’s good’ selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 10?

view results
  • 11%
    Clemson
    (5 votes)
  • 64%
    Iowa Offense
    (27 votes)
  • 4%
    Pittsburgh Special Teams
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Kentucky Special Teams
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    Hugh Robertson
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Brady Cook
    (2 votes)
  • 7%
    Husky Stadium Lighting Crew
    (3 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

What was the score of this game?

Whose kids is this?

I’m not sure whether or not this was intentional.

Well don’t hurt yourself calling a timeout.

The fake field goal faked the camera guy.

Fake punt...or not.

Amazing punt

What a catch to win the game for BYU!

Watch #2 on this play.

Another week...another thick six.

Let’s finish this with some laughs.

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...