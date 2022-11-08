Week 10 Cobs: Bad Punts, Bad Lighting and a Bad Blowout

In this time of week again. Let’s fan ourselves as we peruse through this week’s cob nominations.

Clemson

Clemson shouldn’t have been ranked in the top five but getting stomped by Notre Dame is still worthy of a cob nomination.

Drew Pyne to Michael Mayer for SIX! @ndfootball up BIG over Clemson late in the 4Q.



: @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/row51YMEgs — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 6, 2022

Iowa Offense

Although the Iowa offense did much better than average in the last game, it still didn’t stop them from getting a cob nomination.

Pittsburgh Special Teams

A bad snap and botched punt made for a good cob nomination.

Kentucky Special Teams

Bad snap leads to an injured punter. Not exactly what you want there.

Illinois Punter Hugh Robertson

We have a butt punt.

Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook

The opposing quarterback answers the bell with a cob of his own.

Hello from Columbia, Missouri. A pump fake fumble for Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/awNq4nnqdo — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022

Husky Stadium Lighting Crew

Tie game in the 4th quarter of a night game and the light go out for over 30 minutes. Not a good look for the stadium crew in Seattle.

PEAK PAC 12 AFTER DARK!!!! THE LIGHTS ARE OUT AT HUSKY STADIUM!!! pic.twitter.com/yqdomhPQbp — @ (@FTBeard7) November 5, 2022

We have a ‘so bad that it’s good’ selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

64% Iowa Offense (27 votes)

4% Pittsburgh Special Teams (2 votes)

2% Kentucky Special Teams (1 vote)

4% Hugh Robertson (2 votes)

4% Brady Cook (2 votes)

7% Husky Stadium Lighting Crew (3 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

What was the score of this game?

Whose kids is this?

This kid is living his best life at the football game @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/fXVDKtzxzb — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 5, 2022

I’m not sure whether or not this was intentional.

Well don’t hurt yourself calling a timeout.

Coach pulled a hammy while calling a timeout pic.twitter.com/kW2lBclzeq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 6, 2022

The fake field goal faked the camera guy.

CONNOR COLES FAKES THE FG AND SCORES A TD FOR @USUFootball pic.twitter.com/hTAflLE5Fq — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 5, 2022

Fake punt...or not.

Amazing punt

PUNT OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/0AZW5NeAky — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 5, 2022

What a catch to win the game for BYU!

Watch #2 on this play.

Another week...another thick six.

