Week 10 Cobs: Bad Punts, Bad Lighting and a Bad Blowout

In this time of week again. Let’s fan ourselves as we peruse through this week’s cob nominations.
November 5, 2022
Clemson
Clemson shouldn’t have been ranked in the top five but getting stomped by Notre Dame is still worthy of a cob nomination.
Drew Pyne to Michael Mayer for SIX! @ndfootball up BIG over Clemson late in the 4Q.— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 6, 2022
: @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/row51YMEgs
Iowa Offense
Although the Iowa offense did much better than average in the last game, it still didn’t stop them from getting a cob nomination.
Ope pic.twitter.com/RfTskejhrU— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Pittsburgh Special Teams
A bad snap and botched punt made for a good cob nomination.
November 5, 2022
Kentucky Special Teams
Bad snap leads to an injured punter. Not exactly what you want there.
November 5, 2022
Illinois Punter Hugh Robertson
We have a butt punt.
Illinois shankadelic pic.twitter.com/4hCDBYRjMJ— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 5, 2022
Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook
The opposing quarterback answers the bell with a cob of his own.
Hello from Columbia, Missouri. A pump fake fumble for Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/awNq4nnqdo— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022
Husky Stadium Lighting Crew
Tie game in the 4th quarter of a night game and the light go out for over 30 minutes. Not a good look for the stadium crew in Seattle.
PEAK PAC 12 AFTER DARK!!!! THE LIGHTS ARE OUT AT HUSKY STADIUM!!! pic.twitter.com/yqdomhPQbp— @ (@FTBeard7) November 5, 2022
We have a ‘so bad that it’s good’ selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 10?
-
11%
Clemson
-
64%
Iowa Offense
-
4%
Pittsburgh Special Teams
-
2%
Kentucky Special Teams
-
4%
Hugh Robertson
-
4%
Brady Cook
-
7%
Husky Stadium Lighting Crew
BONUS
What was the score of this game?
November 6, 2022
Whose kids is this?
This kid is living his best life at the football game @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/fXVDKtzxzb— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 5, 2022
I’m not sure whether or not this was intentional.
November 6, 2022
Well don’t hurt yourself calling a timeout.
Coach pulled a hammy while calling a timeout pic.twitter.com/kW2lBclzeq— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 6, 2022
The fake field goal faked the camera guy.
CONNOR COLES FAKES THE FG AND SCORES A TD FOR @USUFootball pic.twitter.com/hTAflLE5Fq— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 5, 2022
Fake punt...or not.
November 6, 2022
Amazing punt
PUNT OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/0AZW5NeAky— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 5, 2022
What a catch to win the game for BYU!
HE CAUGHT IT! TOUCHDOWN! @AsapPuka with the crazy catch for @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/9huF9mTfHh— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2022
Watch #2 on this play.
November 5, 2022
Another week...another thick six.
BIG MAN TD— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 5, 2022
ESPN
https://t.co/QaOH16zYiO#Pac12FB | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/PpX14xuNzU
Let’s finish this with some laughs.
Just turn your sound on for this one. pic.twitter.com/8G6hP24vRw— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022
