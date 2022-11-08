Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 8th

This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska.

It will likely change every week depending upon rumors, wins, losses and everything else in-between.

Power Rankings from September 20th.

Power Rankings from September 27th.

Power Rankings from October 4th.

Power Rankings from October 11th.

Power Rankings from October 18th.

Power Rankings from October 25th.

Power Rankings from November 1st.

First: Lance Leipold, Head Coach Kansas

I don’t agree with Sean Callahan from the clip below. From what I can tell, if Nebraska goes out and hires either Lance Leipold or Chris Klieman then you are not swallowing your pride. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. You are probably getting a really good football coach with an impressive track record of WINNING.

I mean, Lance Leipold just lead Kansas to a 37-16 win over Oklahoma State which was ranked 18th at the time. I know that the Cowboys are currently aboard the struggle bus but what the guy has done with Kansas should be as impressive as anything I’ve seen from the other options.

I do not subscribe to the notion that by hiring Lance Leipold that you are just trying to be Iowa or Wisconsin (which by the way would be great). Your aim should always be at the Ohio State’s of the world and giving Leipold the resources that Nebraska could lead you there.

Frustrating to say the least.

“I hate to put it like this but swallow your pride…Hire a Lance Leipold, a Chris Klieman. You kind of know what you’re getting.” - Sean Callahan pic.twitter.com/97qi7dwKpv — Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) November 6, 2022

Change from Last Week: Still number one. Kansas is 6-3 with a game against Texas Tech coming up this week.

Second: Matt Rhule, Unemployed But Carolina Panthers Still Paying

FootballScoop’s article throws out three names on this list in Rhule, Monken and Patterson. So there has to be some smoke there.

Then you add the fact that the betting favorite by some gambling sites for the next coach is Matt Rhule.

I don’t personally understand why he would come to Nebraska. He has some much guaranteed money coming in from the Panthers that maybe he would think about waiting for a big time job. He has time. But maybe he has so much self belief and just loves the idea of turning a program like Nebraska around?

Change from Last Week: Absolutely and completely unranked to second.

Third: Mickey Joseph, Interim-Head Coach Nebraska

The case for Mickey took a bit of a hit last week in my opinion. The mismanagement of the quarterback position means one of two things. First, he gives his offensive coordinator complete control over the offense. Second, they couldn’t tell that Chubba Purdy had zero chance of running the offense.

Yet, he is still on this list for various reasons. Nebraska went into the Minnesota game as a 16-17 point underdog and completely controlled the game in the first half. The second half was obviously a different story.

The defense had a problem adjusting to the new Minnesota quarterback. Then add in six straight 3-and-out possession and that’s how you lose a game.

Another reason he is still here is because of comments made by recruits. There have been rumbles but there have obviously been some type of communication to the commits that Mickey is either the guy or will be here next year in some capacity.

Or they could just be lying.

Change from Last Week: Same. Could make a case with a great game plan against Michigan and keeping it respectable.

Fourth: Jeff Monken, Head Coach Army

This is a name that was not on my radar but from the FootballScoop report it sounds like Nebraska is interested and is at least checking out the things he is doing at Army.

It has been impressive, but I would be interested in his plan at a Power Five recruiting wise and what kind of offense would he plan on running. Runs the triple option at Army and is a Paul Johnson disciple.

Does Nebraska want to bring the option back?

Been the coach at Army since 2013. In 2018 he had Army ranked in the Top 25.

Change from Last Week: Unranked. Wasn’t even on the radar. Is currently 3-5.

Fifth: Gary Patterson, Texas Defensive Analyst

There is no question that Patterson is a good coach. Great defensive mind as you saw with the game plan against Alabama this season.

He reportedly wanted the job when Nebraska hired Bo Pelini.

Patterson is 62 but sounds like he’s a grinder.

Change from Last Week: Unranked.

Bill O’Brien: Dropped

There has just been too much smoke on other guys that I decided to take him off the list.

The Outside Looking In (No Particular Order)

Dino Babers, Syracuse Head Coach — 6-2, lost two straight.

Dave Aranda, Baylor Head Coach

"I was told Thursday night to rule out Dave Aranda as a potential Nebraska candidate. Baylor will pay whatever it needs to pay to keep him." - Steve Sipple https://t.co/RRwB2Nvx2H — Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) November 4, 2022