About Dave Aranda As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

Dave Aranda is a great candidate for Nebraska’s next head football coach.

Aranda has a lot of experience, including his stint as Wisconsin when he built one of the nation’s best defenses. He has won a national title at LSU in 2019 as a defensive coordinator. He lead Baylor to their best season in school history in 2021, when they went 12-2, won the Big 12 Championship, and then beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Does he have any downside?

Yes.

Am I nitpicking?

Perhaps also yes.

There are some interesting comments Aranda made about when he was at LSU. He felt like a machine, he said, and withdrew from people. He stopped talking to the media.

Given that LSU is the only fishbowl he’s really ever coached, how would he fare at Nebraska?

Interesting ESPN article about Aranda and his coaching philosophy.

Dave Aranda becoming a machine at LSU.

