Nebraska WBB Dominates Omaha 100-36

The starting lineup was Allison Weidner, Jaz Shelley, Issie Bourne, Alexis Markowski and Trinity Brady.

First Quarter

Bourne scored the first points of the season a minute into the game and that was followed by a drive by Weidner, a pass from Shelley to Bourne and a three by Shelley to open a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes.

At the 6:14 mark, the lead grew to 12-0 with Issie Bourne accounting for seven of those points. Brady and Markowski have each blocked a shot already. Omaha got on the board at the 5 1⁄ 2 minute mark (12-3 Neb).

Omaha closed within seven (14-7) before Issie Bourne went into double digit scoring territory (16-7 Neb). Freshman Callin Hake entered the game, along with Kendall Coley. The Huskers went on a run to extend the lead to 25-9 as the quarter went under a minute.

A pair of free throws and a buzzer beater three by Coley ended the quarter with the Huskers holding a 28-11 lead.

Second Quarter

USD transfer Maddie Krull is in the game (she was in on the first quarter too). She looks and plays a lot like Weidner, so I’m going to have to watch numbers closely for my recaps.

It took almost two minutes for either team to get on the board, but a three from Brady extended the Husker lead (31-11 Neb). That 20 point margin held up through most of the quarter until the Huskers added five more with a minute left. Allison Weidner has joined Bourne in the double-digit scoring group.

Bourne added two more with five seconds left to give Nebraska a 44-17 margin.

Third Quarter

The Huskers stormed out of the locker room scoring 33-points (a school record for a single quarter according to the radio guys). Weidner, Bourne and Krull led the charge with seven, six and six points apiece.

End of third quarter, Nebraska 77 Omaha 26

Fourth Quarter

The game was out of hand and it was the first day of registration for spring classes, so I had a parade of students in and out of my office (hence the abbreviated narrative).

The Huskers outscored the Mavs 23-10 in the final 10 minutes with Krull scoring nine of those and Markowski four.

Final Stats and Observations

Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 21 points. Sophomore Allison Weidner added 19 points and a career-high nine rebounds of her own. Another native Nebraskan, Maddie Krull, pitched in 18 points, including a game-high four three-pointers in her Husker debut. Sophomore Alexis Markowski produced a strong game with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting while adding eight rebounds, while fellow sophomore point Annika Stewart added 10 points and seven boards for the Big Red. Junior guard Jaz Shelley, who hit Nebraska’s first three-pointer of the game finished with just five points, but added game highs of 10 assists and four steals. Kendall Coley also contributed five points.

For the game, Nebraska hit 56.6 percent (43-76) of its shots from the field, including 14-of-34 threes (.412). However, the Huskers did not attempt a free throw in the 30th 100-point scoring game in school history. The Big Red won the rebounding battle, 49-29, and the turnover battle, 19-7. It was the first time in NU history that they reached 100 points without attempting a free throw.

Next Game

The Huskers host Houston Christian on Friday, November 11. Tipoff is 8 pm central.