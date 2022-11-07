Huskers in the NFL Week 9

Another week of NFL games are in the book and we had several Huskers making their mark on Sunday. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 9 NFL games.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

After several weeks of Stoll just being a blocking tight end, he’s not got catches in back to back games. Heck, Stoll even got two targets in the game. His first quarter catch went for 13 yards in the Eagles easy victory over the Texans.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

The QB Sneak remains undefeated!

(Lol at Cam Jurgens split out in the slot) pic.twitter.com/yvMIrR3cPG — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 4, 2022

Against the Texans on Thursday night, Jurgens only played one offensive snap which was on a two point conversion. What stood out is that Jurgens got to relive his high school tight end days as he shifted from being an extra tackle to lining up in the slot.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

With only 13 offensive snaps we saw Rex get one carry for 9 yards while he had one reception for six yards. Burkhead continues to be a solid backup for rookie Damion Pierce who is emerging as a potential star back.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Playing only on special teams, Jaimes saw action on four snaps as a part of the field goal and extra point units.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon blabla aber Stanley Morgan als Lead Blocker https://t.co/fdDh0Ls4pk — Giannis CFB Notebook (@giannivanzetti) November 6, 2022

After missing the last four games because of an injury, Morgan was back and played a key role in Joe Mixon winning so many fantasy matchups. Morgan was on another level as a blocker opening up running lanes on the perimeter and being a pseudo fullback. Add in a tackle on special teams and it was a great day for Morgan.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Not only did Taylor-Britt get his first start of the season but he played the entire game in the Bengals blowout win. Taylor-Britt had some struggles with two penalties and gave up a jump ball touchdown, but he still showed good cover skills and has only played a couple of games since returning from injury.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers keeps under-throwing passes. This has happened time and time again. pic.twitter.com/NqtjwISh1F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2022

Quickly Samori Toure is making his mark with the Packers. Toure reeled in two catches with one of them being a 32 yarder at the end of the game to keep their drive going. Toure was open on a deep pass as he got behind the defenders for what should have been an easy touchdown, but Rodgers underthrew the ball.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

On 14 snaps, Abdullah was targeted three times but was only able to make once catch for 8 yards before being pushed out of bounds. Abdullah also had two kick returns for 21 total yards.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Domann only played on special teams in the Colts’ loss to the Patriots, but was unable to make any tackles.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a rough game last week, David bounced back to help the Buccaneers defense slow down the Rams. David finished with just 3 tackles but one was for a loss. David also had a crucial third down pass deflection that forced the Rams to kick a field goal.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

interesting how this was called defensive holding pic.twitter.com/S81firHu3L — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 7, 2022

With starting safety Amani Hooker injured, Kalu was forced into a prominent role covering the slot against the Chiefs which often meant going against JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce. Kalu struggled at times but was also at the forefront of a big time play where he was called for holding on the same play that Kelce ripped off his helmet.

Inactive

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

BYE Week

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

Injured Reserve

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Practice Squad

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Austin Allen, New York Giants