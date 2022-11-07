Monday Flakes: Another Football Loss, Another Volleyball Win and Basketball Season is Upon Us

The Huskers are all-but-mathmatically eliminated from postseason play. I mean...there is a chance...but there really isn’t.

The volleyball team continued their dominant ways... oh wait, they faltered and needed five sets to beat unranked Northwestern?

Okay, that second one is probably a blip.

At least we have basketball season tipping off!

The Husker women at least have a good shot at finishing in the top 1⁄ 4 of the conference. We’ll see you later this morning for the game thread. Be there!

Corn Flakes

Huskers Half Happy, Half Horrible as Backup Breaks Down Blackshirts - All Huskers

The Husker offense, led by backup quarterback Chubba Purdy, scored on their first two possessions and looked inspired for the first 10:42 of the game. At that point, Purdy reverted to pathetic form and led six drives totaling 23 yards of offense as he presided over four three and outs and threw an interception.

Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers

Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on...

Husker offense falls apart in football loss to Minnesota - All Huskers

Nebraska led 10-0 before the offensive well dried up

Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball: Huskers land fireballing in-state prospect

The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team managed to get itself a fireballing in-state prospect for the 2025 class as the first in that group.

Brandon Stokley ran up flag football score coaching Marshall Manning

When Peyton Manning was out of town and couldn’t coach his son’s flag football team, Brandon Stokley stepped in. Here’s what happened.

Dusty Baker’s Astros Didn’t Need An Asterisk | FiveThirtyEight

Among the many memorable moments made after the Houston Astros clinched the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night, perhaps the most indelib…

Sports!!

Zoe Goss's legendary moment in women's sport is being honoured – and ruffling feathers – at the WACA - ABC News

Zoe Goss put her name in lights and took a giant step forward for the women's game when she dismissed Brian Lara back in 1994, but the WACA's decision to honour her legacy has received some pushback.

Tom Brady Used To Put The Team On His Back. Now He Needs Help — And Isn’t Getting It. | FiveThirtyEight

A little over five years ago, I wrote that Tom Brady will eventually be bad. And after 25,205 additional yards, 177 touchdowns, three Pro Bowl berths, a first-t…

(The above article was written before the come-from-behind win on Sunday...)

Reading Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

The utter hell of working for a visionary like Elon Musk

Could you work for a passionate, unpredictable, let's-change-the-world merchant like him?

US alcohol deaths rose nearly 30% in first year of Covid, data shows | Coronavirus | The Guardian

Figures show 13 alcohol-induced deaths per 100,000 Americans in 2020 – highest rate recorded in at least 40 years