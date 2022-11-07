Nebrasketball vs. Maine Black Bears Game Thread

When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:01 p.m. CST/8:01 EST

Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:01 p.m. CST/8:01 EST Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE TV: N/A, streaming on B1G+ only

N/A, streaming on B1G+ only Announcers: Jessica Coody (play-by-play), Erick Strickland

Jessica Coody (play-by-play), Erick Strickland Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)

Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Nebrasketball officially returns tonight for the 127th season at UNL and the 10th at PBA. If you’re at the game tonight then you likely aren’t here reading this, but for those of legal drinking age with a way to get home safely then be sure to sit back and sip those standard stadium priced adult beverages in moderation tonight. For those of us elsewhere, hopefully you have signed up for B1G+ to watch the Huskers battle the Black Bears.