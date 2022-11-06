Nebraska Football Lost Its Last Dance Partner Yesterday

Something changed yesterday. Yes, Nebraska lost. Obviously, that is not the change.

Nebraska football used to have a dance partner and now it no longer does.

That dance partner was Kansas football.

Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to a 37-16 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That means the Jayhawks are going to a bowl game.

Why is that relevant? Well prior to yesterday, since 2017, there were only two Power Five teams which have not reached a bowl game.

Kansas and Nebraska.

Kansas is leaving the dance floor and unless Nebraska can win three in a row against Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa then it will find itself all alone.

That would be awkward.

It would also be awkward for the DJ who promised to play music as long as there was someone on the floor. How much longer will he have to play? One year? Two? Five years? The DJ isn’t sure.

It could be a while.

I am sure the DJ has a list of upcoming music that is queued up. It probably would look a little like the following:

One is the Loneliest Number - Three Dog Night

Hopeless Wanderer - Mumford & Sons

Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd

Eleanor Rigby - The Beatles

Hey Jude - The Beatles

Here I Go Again - Whitesnake

Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Green Day

It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday - Boyz 2 Men

What Hurts the Most - Rascal Flatts

And finally...

This Is The Song That Never Ends.

It may never end.

Note: Interim DC Bill Busch has three shutout halves under his belt since taking over that role in mid September — Brandon Cavanaugh (@BCav402) November 5, 2022

Caleb Tannor was passionate at the postgame podium.



"They came out harder than us (in the second half)."



"We got too comfortable."



You can tell Tannor cares so much about this team. — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) November 5, 2022

So many drops today. — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) November 5, 2022