Nebraska vs Minnesota: The Game Thread Of The Chair!

Minnesota - Nebraska!

The Gophers have a three-game winning streak. Perhaps I can get snapped today.

Date/Time: November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: : Minnesota leads, 35-25-2

Series in Lincoln: Nebraska leads 12-10

As Big Ten Foes: Minnesota leads, 6-5

Last Meeting: Oct. 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN, Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Win Streak: Minnesota, Three games

TV: The game will be televised on ESPN2 with play-by-play by Anish Shroff, analyst Brock Osweiler, and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor. It can be streamed on the ESPN App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds at 9 mph out of the southwest. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the mid-50s.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 16-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 46.5.

This was the result a year ago. Hopefully after today’s game I have something different to say.