Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Michigan

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 11 road matchup against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 12. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will kick off at 2:30 central time (3:30 ET). The game will be televised on ABC. #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) November 6, 2022

Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough home loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 10 that moves the Huskers to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play. The Huskers will look to snap a three-game losing streak when the team takes the field in Ann Arbor that includes home losses to Minnesota and Illinois and dates back to a 37-43 road loss at Purdue win Week Eight.

Michigan, meanwhile, is battling with Rutgers tonight in Piscataway but entered the game 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten action. Michigan checked in at No. 5 in the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings this past week and is ranked No. 4 in both the latest AP Poll and AFCA Coaches Poll at time of publication of this article. It is likely the Wolverines will move up in the upcoming rankings should Michigan win as a result of the tough 13-27 road loss by Tennessee at Georgia earlier today.

Nebraska will look to snap a two-game losing streak to Michigan when the teams met. Since the abrogation of the Legends-Leaders Division, the Huskers have played the Wolverines just twice, losing both matchups. A 2018 visit to Ann Arbor resulted in the largest margin of victory by either team in the 11-game all-time series with Michigan winning 56-10. The 2021 matchup in Lincoln resulted in a 32-29 UM victory.

As divisional foes, Nebraska was 2-1 against Michigan, splitting the series at Michigan Stadium 1-1 with a 45-17 loss to to the Wolverines in 2011 and a 17-13 victory in 2013 with UM finishing with -21 rushing yards in that matchup. Nebraska is 2-4 all-time in Ann Arbor.