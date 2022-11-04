Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Minnesota

Here we go folks!

It’s another Husker Football Weekend and it’s time for another Husker win and way past time for the Huskers to bring back the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy.

Here’s how Nebraska is going to make it happen:

#1 DEFENSE CAPITALIZES ON MISTAKES

Tanner Morgan may be the weakest link on the Minnesota team. The defensive front of Nebraska is going to get to the quarterback and force him to make mistakes, then the secondary is going to take advantage of that.

Look for a defensive score in this game.

#2 NEBRASKA’S QUARTERBACK LIMBO

Now, I know what you may be thinking, “This is not something that is going to help the Huskers win.” I’m sorry to have to tell you this, but you’re wrong. If Minnesota doesn’t know which quarterback will be playing for Nebraska, they have had to prepare for all of them. This means that they aren’t going to be fully prepared for whomever is playing quarterback and it’s going to give Nebraska enough an edge to win the game.

#3 TREY PALMER AND CO.

Illinois did a good job of making sure that Trey Palmer didn’t get the ball last week, but this week that’s not going to be the issue.

Rahmir Johnson was one slip away from us being able to see what he can really do. This week he’s going to make some big catches. He, Alante Brown, and Marcus Washington, are going to make it so Minnesota has to look their way a little more and lay off of Palmer.

#4 TIGHT ENDS

Travis Vokolek had Nebraska’s only touchdown last week and it was a big one. A 56 yarder to be exact. The Huskers are going to have to get their tight ends going and hit those big targets to carve up this stout Minnesota defense.

More of this will be happening:

#5 THE GREATEST TROPHY OF ALL IS ON THE LINE

For three years in a row now, Nebraska has missed out on taking home the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy, which, let’s be real, is the best trophy out of all the rivalry games. Not this year, the Huskers are going to play for the trophy and it’s going to find it’s home in Lincoln.

Get yourselves hyped for a victory!

Nebraska vs Minnesota Odds

Minnesota is favored by 14.5

