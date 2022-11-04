Week 10: Odds for Every Big Ten Game Including Nebraska

egad.
Look at the list of games this week. Look at all the double digit spreads. The one I find most surprising is Illinois by 17 over Sparty. There’s a lot of disappointment in the Big Ten this season, but I find Sparty’s fall from decency the most shocking.
Not really any Big Ten games I want to watch.
Florida at Texas A&M, Tennessee at Georgia and Baylor at Oklahoma are my three top picks for games to watch this week.
Big Ten Games
- #2 Ohio State at Northwestern - 11:00 AM - ABC - Buckeyes by 38 - O/U is 55.5
- Minnesota at Nebraska - 11:00 AM - ESPN2 - Gophers by 14.5 - O/U is 44.5
- Iowa at Purdue - 11:00 AM - FS1 - Boilers by 3.5 - O/U is 38.5
- Maryland at Wisconsin - 11:00 AM - BTN - Badgers by 4.5 - O/U is 49
- #15 Penn State at Indiana - 2:30 PM - ABC - Nittany Lions by 13.5 - O/U is 49.6
- Michigan State at #16 Illinois - 2:30 PM - BTN - Illini by 17 - O/U is 40.5
- #5 Michigan at Rutgers - 6:30 PM - BTN - No odds yet
Other Games Of Interest
- Florida at Texas A&M - 11:00 AM - ESPN - Aggies by 3 - O/U is 56
- Baylor at Oklahoma - 2:00 PM - ESPN - Sooners by 3.5 - O/U is 61.5
- Tennessee at Georgia - 2:30 PM - CBS - Bulldogs by 8 - O/U is 66.5
- Texas at Kansas State - 6:00 PM - FS1 - Longhorns by 2.5 - O/U is 54.5
- Wake Forest at NC State - 7:00 PM - ACC Network - Demon Deacons by 3.5 - O/U is 54
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...