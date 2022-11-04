Week 10: Odds for Every Big Ten Game Including Nebraska

egad.

Look at the list of games this week. Look at all the double digit spreads. The one I find most surprising is Illinois by 17 over Sparty. There’s a lot of disappointment in the Big Ten this season, but I find Sparty’s fall from decency the most shocking.

Not really any Big Ten games I want to watch.

Florida at Texas A&M, Tennessee at Georgia and Baylor at Oklahoma are my three top picks for games to watch this week.

Big Ten Games

#2 Ohio State at Northwestern - 11:00 AM - ABC - Buckeyes by 38 - O/U is 55.5

Minnesota at Nebraska - 11:00 AM - ESPN2 - Gophers by 14.5 - O/U is 44.5

Iowa at Purdue - 11:00 AM - FS1 - Boilers by 3.5 - O/U is 38.5

Maryland at Wisconsin - 11:00 AM - BTN - Badgers by 4.5 - O/U is 49

#15 Penn State at Indiana - 2:30 PM - ABC - Nittany Lions by 13.5 - O/U is 49.6

Michigan State at #16 Illinois - 2:30 PM - BTN - Illini by 17 - O/U is 40.5

#5 Michigan at Rutgers - 6:30 PM - BTN - No odds yet

Other Games Of Interest

Florida at Texas A&M - 11:00 AM - ESPN - Aggies by 3 - O/U is 56

Baylor at Oklahoma - 2:00 PM - ESPN - Sooners by 3.5 - O/U is 61.5

Tennessee at Georgia - 2:30 PM - CBS - Bulldogs by 8 - O/U is 66.5

Texas at Kansas State - 6:00 PM - FS1 - Longhorns by 2.5 - O/U is 54.5

Wake Forest at NC State - 7:00 PM - ACC Network - Demon Deacons by 3.5 - O/U is 54

