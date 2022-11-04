Friday Flakes: The Historic Husker Thursday That Never Was

Yesterday morning I deleted my social media apps as I had a day to myself because of an IT conversion at work.

A couple hours into my morning I check in to the Corn Nation slack chat room and boom. Rumors swirling all over the place. There was a pending announcement at some point.

A lot of rumors were pointing to either Mickey Joseph dropping his “interim” title or Nebraska was going to name Matt Rhule as the next head coach.

I redownloaded Twitter in case I needed to get an article ready for publication.

The nothing happened.

What felt like a potential historic day for Nebraska football ended up just being a normal day for Nebraska football.

I again deleted my twitter app this morning so lets hope that a slew of rumors don’t start flying around today.

NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup.

Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games by Nets; apologizes

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs," with Irving later issuing an apology for his social media post last week about a book and movie that feature antisemitic tropes.

Steve Kerr - Time for Warriors to 'try something different'

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This season's version of the Golden State Warriors is not the same as the one that won the NBA championship just five months ago. Their bench is struggling, their defense sits at the bottom of the league and they cannot win on the road. Those are areas that have been instrumental to their identity, and without them the Warriors are struggling.

Bob Huggins -- Gonzaga in for 'awakening' if it joins Big 12

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is not convinced that Gonzaga, a powerhouse in recent years, will sustain its success if it makes the move to the Big 12, one of America's premier leagues in men's college basketball.

‘I was gonna run through a wall’: How two miraculous Astros catches finally gave Justin Verlander his first World Series win

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander has a championship ring, two Cy Young awards, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year award, and whatever they give you for winning the pitching Triple Crown. And on Thursday night in Philadelphia, in the 517th game of his career and his ninth start in the Fall Classic, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer got something new: Waiting for him at his locker was the officially authenticated lineup card from Game 5 of the World Series, the one that says Justin Verlander was the winning pitcher in the Houston Astros’ 3-2 victory to give them a 3-2 series lead.

Penalty on an extra point and analytics leads to bad beat on Eagles-Texans under

For many years after the two-point conversion was adopted by the NFL, it was used sparingly in certain spots.

Then coaches, armed with analytical information, became more aggressive while the old guard struggled to figure out the logic. Is it worth going for two when you're up seven points in the fourth quarter? Apparently so.

Fisher talks young standouts in secondary

Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher took his turn on the Nebraska Coaches Show on Sports Nightly and ran through his group and its progress during his hour in the hot seat.

Hoiberg offers insights on Husker squad, including Oleg's growth, with season opener on Monday

It starts for real in just four days.

Husker men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will meet with media on Friday morning to preview the upcoming season-opening week, which features home games against Maine on Monday and Omaha on Thursday.

Nebraska volleyball earns fifth 2023 commit in libero Laney Choboy

2023 libero Laney Choboy is trading in her Minnesota gear for some Scarlet and Cream. The libero from Leesville Road high school in Raleigh, North Carolina announced on Thursday night that she is now committed to Nebraska.

Once overlooked, 2025 Skutt RHP Jace Ziola ready to prove himself at Nebraska - On3

Jace Ziola didn’t start out as the biggest or best kid in the room.

“I just wasn’t very good, I’m gonna be honest,” Ziola said of his early days on the diamond. “I was small and kind of timid.”

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

South Korea mourns, wants answers after Halloween crush kills 153 | Reuters

Shocked family members collected bodies, parents searched for children and a country sought answers on Sunday after at least 153 people were crushed to death when a crowd in South Korea surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities.

