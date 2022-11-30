Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list.

Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with the latest staff hiring news. For those hired thus far, you can find them and the corresponding Corn Nation content in the list below updated regularly with the latest news.

The salary pool for his assistants is $7 million.

Offensive Staff

Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends - Marcus Satterfield

Quarterbacks Coach - Jake Peetz

Wide Receivers Coach -

Running Backs Coach - E.J. Barthel

Offensive Line Coach -

Defensive Staff

Defensive Coordinator -

Defensive Line Coach - Terrance Knighton - Nickname: “Pot Roast”

Linebackers Coach -

Secondary Coach - Evan Cooper

Other -

Special Teams

Coordinator - Ed Foley

Personnel/Analysts

Strength & Conditioning - Corey Campbell

Personnel/Scouting - Omar Hates

Be sure to stay with Corn Nation over the next few months as we find out more (and tell you) about Rhule’s staff going forward.